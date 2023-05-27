Joe Dumars is having flashbacks.

A linchpin of the great Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” outfits that bumped and bruised their way to two NBA titles, Dumars watches Nuggets coach Michael Malone and sees a carbon copy.

“Michael Malone — he’s his dad,” Dumars says.

Brendan Malone devised the “Jordan rules” as a beloved assistant coach with those Pistons.

“First of all, (Michael) looks like Brendan — exactly like him,” Dumars told me on Friday. “Then he sounds just like Brendan. I’m like, ‘God, Michael is a reincarnation of Brendan Malone.’”

With Malone’s Nuggets barreling into their first NBA Finals with Game 1 on Thursday, there’s another flashback worth addressing: How an all-time talent impacts not only his team, but everyone else’s team.

What better source than the Pistons forced to fend off Michael Jordan en route to the Finals?

They are as rare as a Nuggets fan who likes the Lakers, too. But a player as gifted as Nikola Jokic dictates the personnel decisions of rivals who must figure out a way to slow him down.

“The Joker is changing the game of basketball right before our very eyes much like Michael, Larry, LeBron, Steph, Kobe, Kareem and Shaq,” Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted.

How nice of the world to acknowledge Joker’s greatness — years after we’ve been yelling it. Better late than never, I guess.

Jokic has changed everything with the Nuggets. As one opposing NBA scout told me, “He’s changed how the West (thinks), too.” It’s not only that Joker bulldozed through the West by averaging a triple-double over playoffs series vs. the Timberwolves, Suns and Lakers. He also breezed through a gantlet of opposing centers who won’t be confused for bums any time soon.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Deandre Ayton and Anthony Davis combine for 10 All-NBA teams, 10 all-defensive team designations and three defensive player of the year awards. Joker torched each 7-footer as if he were a ringer for the neighborhood Gus Macker squad.

“We’ve seen everything,” Jamal Murray said, in terms of defenses designed to stop Joker.

No executive knew Jokic better than Tim Connelly, who left his position as Nuggets president for the gig as president of basketball operations for the Timberwolves. And did you notice one of his first moves in Minnesota was to beef up the T-Wolves' frontcourt with Gobert and Towns?

Jokic still averaged 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, nine assists against Minnesota in the playoffs.

The Nuggets sweeping the Lakers clinched the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Finals. It also positioned Joker and the Nuggets as the Western Conference favorite for years to come.

“When you play against someone that’s special — someone that’s one of one — that’s what happens. You have to do the unconventional to defend him. Steph, LeBron, KD (Kevin Durant). Now it seems like Jokic is that guy as well. He’s one-of-one. When you deal with guys like that, the traditional (defense) goes out the window,” says Dumars, who is now the head of basketball operations at the NBA office.

NBA teams stacking the deck against an opposing player is rare, but it’s hardly new. Shoot, the Nuggets brought in Aaron Gordon for the purpose of defending the gifted wings that line the Western Conference. And who could forget the self-proclaimed “Kobe Stopper,” Ruben Patterson? (That didn’t go so well.)

It was Brendan Malone who was charged with blocking Air Jordan’s road to the NBA Finals.

“Joe Dumars did a good job. He was strong enough (to defend Jordan). We didn’t stop him, but we contained him,” Brendan Malone told me a few years back. “When we kept him under 30 points, that was an accomplishment.”

When you keep Jokic below a triple-double, that’s an accomplishment. He now holds the NBA record with eight triple-doubles in a single postseason — with another series still to go.

“What he’s doing is real,” Michael Malone says.

The Nuggets’ core is locked in. Jokic, Murray, Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. are between the ages of 24 to 28 with contracts tied to the Nuggets at least through 2024-25.

Stuff happens, but no team in the NBA is better positioned for multiple title runs over the next few seasons. As the Nuggets ride the Joker into the Finals, rivals must consider a counter.

The Jokic rules.

***

Colorado stud of the week: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Who else?

The Joker is always on. During his news conference Sunday at Ball Arena, a Serbian reporter requested to ask a question in Serbian. The PR staff asked Joker if that was OK.

“Did you ask me if it’s possible to talk in Serbian?” Joker deadpanned.

Jokes aside, Nuggets super-duper strength and conditioning coach Felipe Eichelberger was the first to tell Jokic he could win NBA MVP. Now he’s won two. If Jokic is anxious for his NBA Finals debut, he’s not showing it. Shoot, he’s not even watching the Eastern Conference final.

“I was walking with my daughter (during Game 5),” he said.

Don’t worry. Fame’s not going to his head. The best part of Denver’s star must be his humility.

“I never thought I (was) going to be in the NBA,” Jokic said.

***

***

