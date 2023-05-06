PHOENIX — From his birthplace of Queens, N.Y., to Connecticut, Michigan, Rhode Island, Ohio, Louisiana, California and gyms in between, Michael Malone has options to call home.

His choice: “(Denver) is home for me and my family,” Malone told me Saturday afternoon.

Winning an NBA title would bring all the perks — money, fame, Nikola Jokic dancing in a parade.

But an understated motivation for the cosmopolitan Nuggets is to win Denver's first.

Their unstated mission: Do it for Denver.

“I’ve been here eight years now, as you know,” Malone said prior to Sunday’s Game 4 against the Suns in a Western Conference seminal at Footprint Center. Denver leads the series 2-1.

Nitpick how he employs Michael Porter Jr. or his usage of timeouts, but Malone has one attribute that is beyond reproach: the 51-year-old New Yorker-turned-Coloradan gets Nuggets Nation. He desires to fill the void of a half-century without an NBA title. Malone feels you.

“I remember my first year here and the fan turnout at Pepsi Center at that time was not where we would like it. I quickly learned that Denver’s population is a very transient population (with) people moving in from all over.

"In order for us to make them diehard Nuggets fans we have to do our job — putting a winning product on the floor and playing the right way,” Malone said.

The elite eight of the NBA playoffs has six blue bloods engaged in a battle to further crowd their trophy cases. The Lakers, Celtics, Sixers, Heat, Knicks and Warriors combine for 49 NBA titles.

Forty. Nine. And each one has more than one.

Then there are the Nuggets and Suns in the Never Have I Ever series. Denver and Phoenix’s title total: 0. Neither has won it all, which helps explain the electric atmospheres (and anxiety!) permeating through both Footprint Center and Ball Arena. If there were a louder environment than Phoenix’s arena Friday on Cinco de Mayo, may I suggest ear plugs for hearing’s sake?

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined for 87 points in a riveting Suns 121-114 triumph.

“I will say they are the two best scorers probably in the league right now,” Jokic said afterward.

When Durant is the opponent’s second scoring option, you have a serious fight on your hands.

Booker is averaging 37 points per game in the postseason. He’s shooting 80 percent on corner 3-pointers, according to NBA University. He’s playing like he has a bone to pick with Colorado.

“It’s really hard to put a fire out,” Malone said.

You can guess how the Nuggets spent their off day Saturday — rereading the book on Booker.

The priorities for Game 4, the coach said: guarding Durant without fouling, guarding the Suns’ fast break and guarding Booker always. The Nuggets were betting underdogs in Game 3, a first since way back in the regular season. Phoenix again is the betting favorite in Game 4.

With work to do, the Nuggets desperately wish to be your first.

“You look at the evolution of the team in the last eight years, especially the last five playoff years, and our fans have made the Nuggets a priority. We’ve had one of the toughest places to play in the NBA. ... Being around these fans and getting to know them and feel them and appreciate them — you always want to give back,” Malone said.

Win Sunday, and the Nuggets can close out the Suns in Malone’s adopted hometown.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Winning a championship is obviously something that not only would mean the world — not just to the coaches, players and organization — but to Nuggets Nation. In Denver, in Colorado, around the country and around the world,” Malone said.

“It’s been a long time, a long drought, so we want to be the team that changes that and puts the Nuggets on the map,” he said. “Our fans would be fully deserving of that opportunity.”

***

Colorado stud of the week: Ryan McMahon, Rockies third baseman

He needs to turn into a stud, anyway, if the Rockies are to avoid an infamous fate.

The Denver Gazette’s Danielle Allentuck believes the Rox are on the Road to 100 (losses). Colorado is 13-21, a win percentage of 38.2. A record of 62-100 would be 38.27.

So what must happen to avoid a century of heartache? Two things, at least, Danielle says.

The veterans in the lineup must make a leap from their slow starts and starting pitching must improve in a dramatic way. An everyday bat, McMahon is hitting .216 with a strikeout rate of nearly 40 percent, second-worst in MLB.

Pitching is another matter after opening day starter Germán Márquez was lost for the season due to injury.

“It’s not going to get easier without Marquez,” Danielle says.

The 2012 Rockies set the record with 98 losses.

Look out below.

***

What’s On Tap

Monday: Vinny Benedetto and I check back from Game 4 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Tuesday: Danielle Allentuck's weekly “MLB Insider” swings through as the Rockies swing down the east coast.

Wednesday: Analyzing the Avs, Kyle Fredrickson continues a weeklong review of the roster.

Thursday: Chris Schmaedeke interviews Valor Christian’s Wyndham Clark in the “Golf Insider.”

Friday-Sunday: Beat writer Chris Tomasson pesters Sean Payton about Broncos workouts.

***

Just one question

Do Avs fans feel any better now that the Kraken are giving the Stars a hard time in Round 2?