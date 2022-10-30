The winless Lakers are no longer.
The Lakers became the last team in the NBA to get in the win column and did so at the Denver Nuggets’ expense in a 121-110 game on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Jamal Murray added 21 points, while Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. added 18 and 17 points, respectively. Porter finished a rebound shy of a double-double.
The bigger problem was the bench. Without Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown led Denver’s bench with 10 points. No other reserve scored more than five points, and the Lakers finished the game with a 41-22 edge in bench points. Russell Westbrook put up 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead the Lakers reserves, while LeBron James led all scorers with 26 points and added eight assists and six rebounds. Anthony Davis had 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers.
The Nuggets led by as many as 10 in the first quarter, but trailed 55-51 at halftime after scoring just 20 points in the second. Denver regained the lead and stretched the advantage to eight early in the third before the Lakers closed the quarter on a 13-2 run, taking an eight-point lead to the fourth. The Lakers scored 38 points in the quarter. Los Angeles scored the first four points of the fourth to stretch the lead to double figures. The Nuggets had chances to cut it to four, but Jokic and Porter missed 3-pointers, and the Lakers responded with a pair of second-chance points to put the game away.
Who’s in, who’s out
Two players returned to the team, while there was a late subtraction from the rotation.
After missing one game with an ankle sprain, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope rejoined the starting lineup. He made 3 of 4 from 3-point range for nine points and added five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal. Davon Reed also missed Friday’s game against the Jazz due to personal reasons and rejoined the team for Sunday’s game.
Bones Hyland was a late addition to the injury report after suffering a minor injury in warmups and did not play. The team called it a hip strain. Ish Smith started the night by getting Hyland’s minutes but exited with a calf strain, the team announced. Brown then moved to point guard, and Reed got a few minutes with the second unit but did not record a stat.
White heads to Grand Rapids
Prior to Sunday’s game, the Nuggets announced two-way player Jack White had been transferred to their G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.
White appeared in two of Denver’s first six games, recording a rebound and a steal in four minutes of playing time. The Gold play their first game of the season on Saturday.
What Went Right: Jamal Murray had his best game of the season. He scored a season-high 19 points in more than 31 minutes, the most he’s played in a game this season. He finished 9 of 21 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point range. He finished with five assists to one turnover and grabbed four rebounds.
What Went Wrong: The defense stayed home once again. After allowing 123 points in the opener at Utah and 135 at Portland, the Nuggets again failed to hold an opponent under 120 points and lost. The Lakers shot 43.3% from 3. Four different players scored 18 or more points for the Lakers, who finished 13 of 30 from 3-point range.
Highlight of the Night: Jeff Green forced LeBron James into a business decision early in the second quarter. Green shook Patrick Beverley with a jab step, took a couple of dribbles and elevated for a one-handed slam. James came over for help defense, but opted not to jump with his former teammate in Cleveland.
On Deck: The Nuggets return to Denver for a couple of days before heading to Oklahoma City for Thursday’s game against the Thunder.