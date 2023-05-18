Through two games, the Western Conference Finals has gone how the first two rounds have suggested it would.

The No. 1 seed Nuggets remained unbeaten at home in the playoffs and once again have a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts west. But that doesn’t mean the Lakers, who also are unbeaten at home so far this postseason, have to feel great about it.

Los Angeles looked destined to be the first team to come into Denver and win since the end of March, leading by 11 multiple times, including midway through the third quarter. But a furious rally by Jamal Murray and company in the fourth quarter killed any hopes of the Lakers evening the series.

“They’re like us, they’re undefeated at home,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge, a hard one at that. We plan for this to be a long series. This team has been at the top of the food chain for a reason. We definitely got our work cut out for us, but we’re going to get better from this and on our home floor.”

Just like after the Game 1 loss, the Lakers remain confident despite now being in a 2-0 hole.

There are plenty of reasons for that.

One, the Lakers were playing good defense on Murray all night until his fourth-quarter flurry that saw him go nuclear like he’s more than capable of doing — he scored 23 of his 37 points in the final 12 minutes, including four 3-pointers.

“Tip your hat,” L.A. guard Austin Reaves said. “They made shots when they needed to.”

Another reason for confidence? LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, was a combined 0-for-10 from beyond the arc in the two games in Denver and that likely won’t happen again.

“He can shoot all he wants, it’s LeBron James,” Reaves said. “I don’t think anybody bats an eye when he shoots a shot. We want him taking whatever he feels comfortable with.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

James also had one of the more uncharacteristic plays you’ll ever see from him. With the Lakers up 8 in the second quarter, James had a wide open path to the rim for an easy fastbreak dunk, but the ball slipped out of his hands and out of bounds.

“Obviously, that sucks that that ball squirted out of my hand like that, whatever the case may be, maybe hit my knee or whatever, but unforced turnover by myself,” James said. “Horrible.”

The Lakers also got an atypical, poor shooting night from their other star, Anthony Davis.

Two nights after scoring a game-high 40 points in Game 1, Davis didn’t have the same shooting touch on Thursday night. He scored just 18 points in over 40 minutes on the floor and was 4-for-15 from the field, with half of his points coming from the free throw line.

“I got the same looks,” Davis said. “A lot of them were just short tonight. I'll be better.”

The Lakers are fine with living and dying by what they get from James and Davis. They fully believe the series will be tied at two games apiece in a few days time and there’s no reason to doubt them — yet.

“Who knows where we would be without them?” Reaves said. “Yeah, you could look at the stat sheet and look at the fourth quarter and be like, well, Bron missed a layup when he got the steal or had some turnovers, same for AD. But I guarantee you if you ask any coach in any basketball if you wanted those two on their team they would take them in a heartbeat.”

It’s rare to see a team so confident after losing two straight games in the postseason, but there’s no group left in these NBA Playoffs that has seen as much and won as much as this one. They fully believe the series will be tied at two games apiece in a few days time and there’s no reason to doubt them — yet.

“I’ve been in a lot of these wars, man, as a player and a coach,” Ham said. “They took care of business on their home floor. It doesn’t matter where you win. We just gotta be prepared to do the same as they just did and protect our home floor.”