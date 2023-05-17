Rui Hachimura was well aware his role was probably going to increase in the Western Conference finals against the Nuggets.

After averaging over 25 minutes per game in round one against the Grizzlies, the former Gonzaga star averaged under 17 minutes per game in round two against the Warriors.

In Game 1 in Denver, Hachimura played 28 minutes and was part of the big adjustment made by Los Angeles as he was tasked with guarding Nikola Jokic in the fourth quarter. He was told the assignment could be coming — and Hachimura handled it quite well.

“The idea was just to get (Davis) behind (Jokic) a little bit and have (Davis) as that big, long arm just ready to contest over the top of Rui,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “It was good for us in some segments, and we were able, after the tough first half, giving up 72 points, and claw our way back into it.”

But Hachimura’s impact on Game 1 went well beyond making things tough on Jokic in the fourth quarter when Denver’s star center was 0-for-2 shooting from the field.

The former All-American at Gonzaga scored 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting, even making six straight shots from early in the second quarter to early in the fourth.

Hachimura was punishing the smaller defenders the Nuggets were putting on him. He perfectly sealed off Bruce Brown for an easy dunk for his first points of the game. He drove right through Jamal Murray for an easy layup late in the third.

In all, five of his eight makes came inside the restricted area so it’s no surprise he had such an efficient night.

Whether Hachimura is inserted into the startling lineup in place of either Dennis Schroder or D’Angelo Russell, both of whom struggled in Game 1, is to be determined. Even if he’s starting, Hachimura still may be able to do the majority of his damage in the minutes Jokic is on the bench for Denver.

There’s no scenario where Hachimura doesn’t continue to play a big role, though. The smaller lineups utilized by Golden State in the previous round limited his impact, but now he’ll be back to playing big minutes like he did against Memphis — and there’s always the chance he could go off for 29 points and make a handful of 3-pointers like he did in his stellar Game 1 performance in round one.

“I'm always ready,” Hachimura said. “The last series was a little different. There wasn't really an opportunity for me. I was ready for this moment. I think it's going to be big for me this series because, like I said, they are very big, and we need the size. I think it's going to be a good one.”