Michael Malone can live with the final 13 seconds of Game 2.

It was the first 47 minutes and 47 seconds that frustrated the Nuggets’ coach after the Heat outhustled the Nuggets and snatched home-court advantage with a 111-108 win in Game 2.

“This is the NBA Finals; we are talking about effort. That's a huge concern of mine,” Malone said after Denver’s first home loss of the postseason.

“Miami came in here and outworked us.”

The Nuggets had a shot to tie the game after Bruce Brown came down with a defensive rebound with just over 13 seconds left. Malone had a lot to consider when deciding whether he should take a timeout. It’s a situational decision, the coach said. On a night when Miami’s half-court defense, which included some funky match-up zone looks in the fourth quarter, was keeping the Nuggets out of rhythm, Malone decided to let the final seconds play out.

“(If) you take a timeout, you let them get set, you let them review whatever play they think we're going to run,” Malone explained. “There's a great chance that we don't get a quality shot.”

Brown took a dribble and flipped the ball to Jamal Murray, who advanced the ball down the left side into the front court. Gabe Vincent picked Murray up a couple of steps in front of the 3-point line. Murray used a Nikola Jokic screen to get to the center of the court. Jimmy Butler, who picked up Jokic in transition, switched onto Murray after the screen and prevented the Nuggets guard for continuing to the right. Butler poked the ball free, forcing Murray to take a step back to recover the ball before he resumed his attack. Murray went back to the left, took a step back to create separation and took his shot with three seconds left.

“Looked like it had a great chance of going in and we've seen Jamal make shots like that before,” Malone said.

It was the type of shot Murray makes regularly, especially when he’s in a rhythm. Murray made two prior 3s in the final minutes to help the Nuggets make it a one-possession game in the final seconds after trailing by 12 with 3:30 remaining. His final shot narrowly missed off the front rim and bounced off the backboard before Caleb Martin grabbed the game’s final rebound just before the buzzer.

“He got off a decently good look,” Butler conceded. “Kind of like a high pick-and-roll isolation and I just contested it.”

Murray agreed with his coach’s decision and Butler’s assessment.

“You guys have seen me hit that shot enough,” Murray said. “It was a good look, just didn't go down.”

On a different night, Malone could’ve made a different decision. Of bigger concern to the Nuggets coach was how his team performed up until the final sequence.

“Jamal had a great look at the end. I told our guys, ‘If we would have won this game tonight, we would have stole one.’ It didn't happen. The shot didn't go in, and we lose by three points,” Malone said.

“Some nights, yeah, we can take the timeout. Other nights (we) give our guys the freedom to get out and run, but with how well they were guarding in that fourth quarter and how hard it was for us to generate great looks, I felt in that transition we were going to have the best chance to get the look that we wanted.”