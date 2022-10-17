DENVER - Calvin Booth hosted his most extensive media availability since becoming the lead decision maker in the Nuggets front office at the team's media day in late September.
Booth has since received a contract extension that carries through the 2024-25 season. Here are Booth's responses, which have been edited for length and clarity, from the press conference.
Q: When you looked at that team last year, did you decide you had to do it a different way?
A: I think last season provided an opportunity to evaluate the team through a different lens. I think when you have guys like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., it’s easier to overlook some of your flaws. I think watching the series and watching the end of the season, the general realization (was) we need to get bigger. We need to get more versatile. I tried to approach the summer in that manner.
Q: How has the dynamic (between you and coach Malone) changed if at all?
A: I did it all by myself. … I actually texted coach this morning. The support he offered this summer allowed me to do things, to make changes. The trust he showed in letting the new guy kind of put a little imprint on the team – obviously we always collaborate and discuss everything. There were some important inflection points where he pushed for things that needed to get done, and we got them done. I’m happy that he was there in those moments, but, you know, I’m here in this chair, and I’m capable of doing the job. I know coach is very capable of doing his job, but collaboration never hurts.
Q: Other than health, what are your goals for Michael (Porter Jr.)?
A: Goals for Michael (are), obviously, being available. … If he is healthy, is he running the way he should run? Is he rebounding he should rebound? Is he giving effort on defense? He’s a tough-shot taker and tough-shot maker, but every now and then, do you move the ball instead of taking that tough shot, right? We want Michael to be himself, but there is some definite areas he can improve.
Q: How much does faith in Bones (Hyland) as a creator as someone who can run the bench unit play into that decision to (make a) move for a guy like (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope)?
A: I don’t think the creation aspect was really ever in consideration. What was in consideration was both those two guys (Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith) are A+ guys. We felt a lot better about the trade when we got to talk to talk to Kentavious. Obviously, Ish Smith had a great reputation as a locker-room guy. Obviously, Bones is a creator. He’s going to get to the paint. He’s going to make stuff happen, but you have Jokic. You have Jamal. … I think when you have fulcrums like Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, you don’t need eight creators on the roster.
Q: How would you describe your overriding principles … to build this team?
A: It’s kind of paint by numbers when the coach has a strong identity and has done a good job. You have the MVP. You have one of the most dynamic guards in the league. I didn’t think it was that difficult. Actually acquiring the assets is difficult, but the thought process was fairly simple.