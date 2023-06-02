Heat guard Haywood Highsmith couldn’t even believe the stat when he heard it. The Miami Heat shot just two free throws in the 104-93 loss to the Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

“I've never seen that before,” Highsmith said after Miami dropped Game 1 in Denver.

But it’s not like there was an egregious number of missed calls against the Heat. None of the players even thought to question the officiating postgame. To them, the lack of free throws made sense.

“Probably because we shot a lot of jump shots, myself probably leading that pack, instead of putting pressure on the rim, getting lay-ups, getting to the free throw line,” Heat star Jimmy Butler said.

Despite a much better second half shooting the ball, Miami could never recover after going 4-for-17 from 3-point range in the opening 24 minutes of the game.

Max Strus had the worst shooting night of his career going 0-for-9 from behind the arc, while sharpshooter Duncan Robinson went 1-for-5, but it wasn’t the result of bad or forced shots attempts.

“We had some good, clean looks from the three-point line,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Then we had too many possessions where we didn't work to get the possession on our terms, but you have to credit them with their size and really protecting the paint and bringing a third defender. Things have to be done with a lot more intention and a lot more pace, a lot more detail.

“We are an aggressive, attacking team, and so if we are not getting those kind of opportunities at the rim or at the free throw line, we have to find different ways to be able to do it.”

Butler agreed with his coach, but also knows he has to take it upon himself to be more assertive. He scored 13 points in the game, but the more surprising stat is that he took 14 shots. He’s had a handful of games now in the playoffs in which he’s taken 14 or fewer shots, but it typically doesn’t lead to success — the Heat are 1-4 in such games.

“When you look at it during the game, they all look like the right shots,” Butler said. “I'm not saying that we can't as a team make those, but got to get more layups, got to get more free throws. And whenever you miss and don't get back, the game gets out of hand kind of quickly. We gave up too many lay-ups which we also can't have happen. But that's it as a whole. We've got to attack the rim a lot more, myself included.”

The Heat also know that guys like Strus and Caleb Martin (3 points on 1-for-7 shooting) will bounce back in Game 2 on Sunday because that’s exactly what they’ve done throughout the postseason when they’ve had an off-shooting night.

“They are fine,” Spoelstra said. “I mean, they are not going to get sick at sea. You're not always going to be able to make all the shots that you want. Then you have to find different ways to impact the game. Our game is not built just on the three-point ball. We have proven that time and time again. We can win games. We can win series, regardless of how the three is going. But we also have ignitable guys. You see a couple go through and that also can become an avalanche.”