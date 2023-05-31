What hasn’t this Miami Heat team accomplished?

Despite surviving the play-in tournament, upsetting the top-seeded Bucks in round one, beating the Knicks in round two and winning a Game 7 on the road against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, they would tell you the answer to that question is nothing.

“Nobody is satisfied,” Butler said at the podium after Miami’s 103-84 win Monday at TD Garden Arena in Boston. “We haven't done anything. We don't play just to win the Eastern Conference. We play to win the whole thing.”

As Butler spoke after another 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists to continue carrying the load for Miami, it was exactly a year to the day after he and the Heat lost Game 7 of last year’s East finals on their home floor. Butler proclaimed then Miami would be back.

“Next year, we will have enough and we're gonna be right back in this same situation, and we're gonna get it done,” Butler said a year ago.

Well, he was right. Now this improbable run makes its way to the Mile High City for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

“Everybody's confidence is so high,” Butler said. “We have (the) belief that we can do something incredibly special. So we are going to hit the ground running when we get to Denver, and I like our chances.”

It’s that simple for this group.

The Heat didn’t make big changes to the roster since being eliminated in last year’s playoffs. It’s the same group, and they’ve even been missing a 20-points-per-game scorer since the playoffs opener in Tyler Herro. But as Miami has done time and time again, the organizational culture continues to churn out quality players.

The hero of Game 7 and the series against the Celtics in general, Caleb Martin, is a perfect example. A former undrafted free agent who played a few years with the Hornets before signing with the Heat, Martin has gone from a player who averaged under 10 points per game in the regular season to someone who averaged 19 in the conference finals and had 26 on 11-for-16 shooting in a Game 7 on the road.

“The further you get along, the more competitors are going to reveal themselves,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Game 7s, it's not for everybody in this association. Otherwise more players, more teams would do it. You have to be wired a little bit differently, and Caleb is. He's pure. He competes on both ends. Lays it all out there for everybody to see.

“He has so much respect in that locker room just because of how hard he competes. It's like his last breath on every single possession, and I love the guy for that.”

But for as much as the Heat have been able to extract everything out of players like Martin, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson — all of whom have had their individual moments of brilliance this postseason — what this run has been about and will continue to be about is the player at the center of it all, Butler.

Since signing with Miami in the summer of 2019, Butler has led the Heat to three trips to the conference finals and now a second trip to the NBA Finals — all in the span of four seasons.

As the difference between the regular season and the playoffs becomes more pronounced, Butler is at the forefront. After averaging under 23 points per game in the regular season, he’s scoring nearly 29 a game in the postseason and scored 56 and 42 points in back-to-back games to close out the team with the best record in the regular season, Milwaukee, in five games.

While the advanced numbers suggest the Nuggets should win the series, there’s no counting out the Heat with Butler in charge.

“There's no way to quantify the confidence that he can instill in everybody,” Spoelstra said. “I don't want him to ever apologize for who he is and how he approaches competition. It's intense. It's not for everybody, and we're not for everybody. I've almost never seen anything like it, but I have.

“He's gnarly, but he knows how to have a soft touch to give somebody some confidence at the right time. That's the special gift that he has.”