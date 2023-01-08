DENVER – Whatever division existed between Michael Malone and Bones Hyland after an icy interaction at the end of Friday’s win over Cleveland melted away by the end of Sunday’s practice.
The Denver Nuggets’ coach did not seem pleased when his second-year guard failed to acknowledge an outstretched hand as Hyland walked back to the bench midway through the fourth quarter. Malone followed the second-unit sparkplug to his seat and spoke into Hyland’s ear during a defensive possession. Postgame, Malone said he was letting Hyland know how well he played. But Hyland didn’t look happy in the moment. Hyland characterized it as “player-and-coach talk” after Sunday’s practice and added he and his coach have a strong enough relationship for each party to communicate openly and honestly.
“It’s good. I feel like not a lot of players and coaches have that. A lot of coaches just let players blow in the wind if they have a breakdown, or something like that,” Hyland said. “The fact that coach came to me, I’m very appreciative of that.”
After the team’s final practice before Monday’s game against the Lakers, Denver’s coach added that he was both trying to encourage Hyland and remind the 22-year-old what the team needs of him.
“He’s really responded well to that,” Malone said.
What the team needs of Hyland is evolving of late. While there were stretches where the bench’s offensive success as a whole felt dependent on Hyland’s ability to string together a series of 3-pointers or beat his man off the dribble and finish layups, there’s more help available. Michael Porter Jr.’s return to the starting lineup has allowed Bruce Brown to help the bench. Malone is also trying to keep one starter on the court at all times. More times than not, that’s been Jamal Murray. Malone likes the results.
“When you have three guards in Bones, Jamal and Bruce that can score, that can play pick and roll, that can drive, that can kick, that can finish, that group has just become really hard to guard,” Malone said. “They’re starting to form an identity.”
On nights when Murray’s rolling early and Malone opts not to interrupt his rhythm, Porter or Aaron Gordon occasionally played with the bench. Hyland said he’ll slightly change his approach to match the pairing. Playing with a guy like Porter can put a higher priority on creating catch-and-shoot situations. With Murray, that might mean ceding some of the ball handling and initiating of the offense. But one thing is going to remain.
“I’m not stopping my aggressiveness, because that’s (my) best attribute, being aggressive and having that confidence,” Hyland said. “But at the same time, it’s knowing what to run if those guys come in the game.”
The game against the Cavaliers showcased both sides of Hyland's approach. His first shot, a 3-pointer, was blocked after he failed to shake Lamar Stevens. His second shot was a deep 3 just before the first-quarter buzzer that was a touch long. The second half showed why Malone can appreciate Hyland’s attack-first mentality.
The Nuggets’ advantage jumped from nine points to 15 in less than a minute late in the third quarter after Hyland hit his first two 3s of the night, helping him improve his mark to 41.3% from deep on the season. In the fourth quarter, he finished his night by beating one of Cleveland’s best defenders, Evan Mobley, off the dribble for a couple of layups that kept Denver’s lead in double digits until the starters returned.
“Bones can get it going. He can change a game like that,” Malone said, snapping his fingers. “Comes down, hits a couple of pull-up 3s. The other night against Evan Mobley, using his quickness to get to the basket and finish, but the luxury that he has now is that it’s not just Bones. It’s Bones, Jamal, Bruce, Vlatko (Cancar) and Zeke (Nnaji) and or DJ (DeAndre Jordan). … I just really feel that second unit is also a reason why we’ve won so many games recently, because they’re playing well. You’re not just waiting to get Nikola back every single night. That group is playing well enough where we can kind of take our time in terms of getting guys back in.”
Malone might not have taken enough time for Hyland’s liking Friday, but that’s (melted) water under the Speer Boulevard bridge.
“It’s never personal,” Malone said. “I look at it the other way. If I’m coaching you and holding you accountable, it’s because I love and care about you. … Bones has so much potential, and he’s been such a big part of our success. Last year, look what he did as a rookie in playoffs against Golden State, the team that won it. My job is to coach, to care, to build up and to help him become the best pro that he can be. That’s all I care about.”
Up next: The Nuggets continue a four-game homestand Monday against the Lakers. Altitude will broadcast the 7 p.m. tipoff.