The goal for David Adelman is for people not to notice Michael Malone isn’t on the bench.
Adelman will act as head coach for as long as it takes the Malone to exit the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.
“We will stick to what we do. It’s worked,” Adelman said. “The expectations stay the same. Be consistent with what you do. Stay in your role.”
The Nuggets entered Tuesday’s game against Portland at Ball Arena the winners of six straight and 13 in a row at home. Adelman found out he would be responsible for those streaks prior to Tuesday morning’s shootaround.
“He wasn’t feeling well, got tested. Unfortunately, this is the way the world is right now. It came back positive,” Adelman said. “I’ll do the best job I can. Everybody will step up. Different roles but same expectations as if he’s here.”
Malone also was in COVID-19 protocols in January 2022.
Adelman was in line to get some head coaching experience when Malone was in the protocols last season, but Denver’s top assistant also tested positive. Instead, he made his debut against Portland where his father, Rick, coached the Trail Blazers in the early 90s, including a couple of trips to the NBA Finals. David served as a ball boy those days.
“It’s very coincidental. It’s kind of odd,” the younger Adelman said, adding friends and family back in Portland will be able to watch.
“We’re trying to go get a win.”
With Adelman in the top chair, Ryan Saunders will serve as the top assistant. A new seating chart is the only expected change.
“Everything remains the same as far as our expectation of how we want to play tonight,” Adelman said. “You don’t deviate from what works.”