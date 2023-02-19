SALT LAKE CITY - The recipe for Michael Malone’s steady success as coach of the Denver Nuggets is one part tradition and one part innovation.

“Incredible consistency in preparation,” David Adelman, Malone’s lead assistant, told The Gazette prior to Sunday’s All-Star Game. “That hasn’t changed from when we were trying to make the playoffs, losing Game 82 in Minnesota to getting to this All-Star Game and all the success that he’s had. I think he’s the model of consistency in our league. He really is.”

That work ethic, typical of many great coaches, helped the Nuggets’ to the best record in the Western Conference (41-18) at the break, which led to Malone coaching Team LeBron alongside Adelman and the rest of the Nuggets assistants. That old-school approach was hard to escape for Malone and Adelman, as they spent their childhoods hanging around locker rooms. Malone’s father, Brendan, coached at various levels in college and the NBA, helping the Detroit Pistons to a pair of championships as an assistant in 1989 and 1990. Adelman’s dad, Rick, coached the Trail Blazers, Warriors, Kings, Rockets and Timberwolves in his career.

“I think a lot of people have to learn that when they get into the league,” Adelman said. “Not to say we didn’t have to learn it, but you get a little bit of a head start, because you’ve seen it at the most intense level, at the highest level. I can’t lie. That does help you feel a little more comfortable the first time you step in.”

It can be hard to successfully innovate without comfort, and that’s what Malone did when a Serbian center showed up in Denver with some surprising skills. The Nuggets coach noticed Nikola Jokic’s ball handling was as skilled as some of his guards. When asked about it, Jokic told his only NBA coach to date that he was a “fat point guard” when he started playing. He grew into a traditional center’s body but maintained a more expansive skillset. The Nuggets adapted to make the most of their new face of the franchise to the point where the back-to-back Most Valuable Player has become the ball handler in pick-and-roll sets and the shooter in catch-and-shoot situations.

“Always open to anything that can give us a competitive advantage,” Malone said during his media availability Saturday.

“You want to be ahead of that curve. You don’t want to be the team reacting to it or fighting that. It’s fun. You just got to make sure you’re constantly challenging yourself.”

The NBA is something of a copycat league. If one team runs a play that regularly works, it’s likely to be stolen by other teams. Malone said there’s some of that in the Nuggets’ playbook. But there’s also an element of Denver’s offense, which boasts a league-best 117.6 offensive rating, that other teams lack the personnel to replicate.

“That’s a very unique player, and to coach’s credit, we stepped out of our comfort level, because in the NBA it’s much easier to copy other people and stay within what everybody else is doing,” Adelman said. “I think it’s been really cool to do something different that people haven’t seen before, at least at that position, the center position. I give coach a ton of credit.”

The fusion of tradition and innovation has the Nuggets making plans for a fifth-straight playoff appearance since the loss to the Timberwolves in the final game of the 2017-18 season left Denver on the outside of the playoff picture. The hope is that recipe produces the best season in franchise history.

“We have a two-time MVP – about to be a three-time MVP – and we’re the No. 1 team in the West by five games with 23 games to go. If that doesn’t bring you respect, I don’t know what will. But, the great thing about it is, we’re not worried about all of that. We’re just focused on bringing a championship to Denver. That’s what motivates all of us,” Malone said.

“If we’re doing our job and we’re healthy going into the postseason, I like our chances.”