What’s the key to a deep playoff run for the Nuggets?

The obvious answers could be a Jamal Murray performance that resembles the 2020 bubble in Orlando or an even more dominant Nikola Jokic or maybe even the veteran presence and championship pedigree of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

But after Sunday night’s 109-80 rout of the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round, it just might be Michael Porter Jr.’s stellar regular season carrying over into the postseason.

Porter Jr. had 18 points, including four 3-pointers and 11 rebounds in the win — but it was actually one of his two assists that was his coach’s favorite play of his on the night.

With just over two minutes left in the third quarter, in the midst of a big run, Porter got the ball from Bruce Brown on a fastbreak and he had plenty of space to get off a 3-pointer in rhythm, but instead he made a quick pass to a wide open Caldwell-Pope in the corner who drilled a 3-pointer to extend Denver’s lead to 25.

“Michael is really maturing on both ends of the floor,” coach Michael Malone said postgame. “But I just loved his activity and his aggression. That was something we talked a lot about to our team going in — discipline and aggression — and I think we had a lot of really good examples this evening.”

While much has been made about Murray’s return to playoff basketball in two and a half years, this has been a long time coming for Porter, who also missed the entirety of last year’s playoffs.

Because of that, this is going to be a big few weeks for how Porter is viewed across the league. He had a few games of 25-plus points in the first round against the Trail Blazers two years ago, but he’s yet to string a few good weeks of basketball together on the biggest stage.

He didn’t get off to the best start shooting the ball in Game 1, but part of the maturation process for Porter this season has been finding ways to contribute other than just as a lethal shooter from the outside.

“There was definitely a lot of nerves for all of us,” Porter Jr. said. “It definitely was fun to get out there, get that first game out (of) the way and build from here.

“I definitely think rebounding is going to be a big part of what I try to focus on throughout the playoffs. When we out-rebound teams, we’re pretty hard to beat.”

Porter did eventually begin to heat up from beyond the arc after a couple of easy looks around the rim that resulted from offensive rebounds as well as some back cuts for wide open dunks.

“No matter how it goes through the hoop, getting an easy bucket boosts your rhythm of the game,” Porter said. “Sometimes it’s hard to get it going from the outside, but when you see an easy one go in or a free throw go in, it definitely helps.”

MPJ FLIES IN FOR THE JAM 🔨Nuggets lead by 11 on TNT.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/xVVs1grMbc — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2023

“Everybody’s been waiting to play and make an impact on this team,” Murray said. “With injuries, it’s just nice to see us all out there and having fun together.”

The most fun the team had was arguably on a 3-pointer by Porter in the second in which he was fouled in the process. Jokic gave a few fist pumps before running over, along with Murray, to pick Porter up off the floor.

That relationship with Murray specifically built throughout the postseason last year when both of them had to sit from the sidelines and watch during the first round loss to the eventual-champion Warriors and that continues to manifest itself on the court with the way the two play together for this Nuggets team with hopes for another deep playoff run.

“(Murray’s) specifically looking for me, even if I’m not making shots,” Porter said. “I appreciate that and our time off the court when we were rehabbing probably had a lot to play in how close we are.”