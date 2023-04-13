Michael Malone and Michael Porter Jr. had a surprising conversation about shot selection after Wednesday's practice at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets' first postseason practice featured a load of live competition as the team attempts to stay engaged with a week between the regular-season finale and Sunday’s playoff opener. Denver's coach, who did not receive a single vote for NBA coach of the year despite leading the Nuggets to the best record in the Western Conference, said there was some experimenting with different lineups and a high level of intensity throughout.

That wasn’t what he spoke with Porter about, though.

Malone said he ran a play designed to get Porter a shot during one of those scrimmages. The 6-foot-10 forward, who owns one of the game’s most efficient jump shots, declined to shoot, a decision that was discussed after practice.

Malone's message: Shoot the ball, dude.

“He came off, and he was open, and he didn’t shoot it,” Malone recalled after Thursday’s practice. “I said ‘Listen, if we run offense for you and you have a good look, you have to shoot it. You’re too great of a shooter for us.’”

Porter being prodded to shoot is another step as the 24-year-old looks to leave his days as a quick-triggered specialist behind. The conversations following Porter’s last playoff experience — the 2021 postseason when Denver beat the Trail Blazers in six games before being swept by the Suns — were focused on his defense. Portland and Phoenix had targeted Porter as a weak defender. Porter acknowledged Thursday he wasn’t 100% in the second round, and he missed most of last season after another back surgery. Days away from a healthy return to the postseason, Porter is hoping to show he’s a more balanced player these days.

“Just to come prepared, just be aggressive, play very focused on both ends of the floor and just be myself,” Porter said of his postseason goals.

With a 41.4% mark from 3-point range and an effective field goal percentage north of 60, Porter continued to be a highly effective scorer, while improving in other areas. The 62 games played were a career-high. He could’ve played even more but the Nuggets opted to rest starters down the stretch with the one seed all but secured. His plus-minus per 100 possessions of 10.1 was also an improvement on his previous best. Now, he gets a chance to prove the strides are legitimate — under the nationally televised magnifying glass of the NBA playoffs.

“I’m very excited. I feel like I’m pretty prepared,” Porter said, noting the number of games the starters have played together this season.

“Chemistry is there. Trust is there. Now, we just got to go out and execute.”

If his coach could finish that sentence for Porter, it would likely include the words “on both ends.” It’s been a season of healthy progress for Porter, a trend the Nuggets would like to see continue into the playoffs.

“We need his scoring, his efficiency, but we also need his rebounding and his defense,” Malone said.

“All year long, the conversation from me about Michael Porter has not just been about the offense. It’s been about his willingness to buy in and commit to the defensive end of the floor, to use his seven-foot wingspan and offensively, he’s shown so many really good examples this year — if you don’t have anything, pass, cut, make a play for somebody else.”

When Porter does have something, though, the Nuggets need him to rely on the skill that makes him one of the league’s elite shooters, even if he occasionally needs a nudge.

***

Nuggets first-round schedule (opponent determined by the play-in game between Oklahoma City-Minnesota on Friday)

Game 1: Sunday, 8:30 p.m., Ball Arena, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, 8 p.m., Ball Arena, TNT

Game 3: Friday, 7:30 p.m., TBD, ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, April 23, 7:30 p.m, TBD, TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25, time TBD, Ball Arena, television TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, April 27, time TBD, television TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, April 29, time TBD, Ball Arena, television TBD*

*If necessary