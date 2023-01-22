Coban Porter, the 21-year-old younger brother of Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., was arrested early Sunday following a fatal crash near the University of Denver campus.
The Denver Gazette confirmed Coban Porter, a sophomore on the DU Pioneers basketball team, was arrested for vehicular homicide after an accident near the intersection of S. University Blvd. and Buchtel Blvd. around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. One driver died at the scene.
Coban Porter bonded out around 4 p.m. on a $20,000 bond, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.
"This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation, and our deepest sympathies are with those involved in the accident, their families, and friends,” University of Denver media relations manager Jon Stone said in a statement to The Denver Gazette. “All the resources of our campus and broader community, including counseling services, are available to any DU community member in need of assistance 24/7.”
Michael Porter Jr. was ruled out of Sunday's game against Oklahoma City a couple of hours before tipoff due to "personal reasons."
Both brothers spent part of their high school careers at Father Tolton Catholic in Columbia, Mo. Michael Porter Jr. spent one year at the University of Missouri before the Nuggets drafted him No. 14 overall in 2018.