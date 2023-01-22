FILE - In this March 4, 2017, file photo, Nathan Hale forward Michael Porter Jr., center, poses with his brothers, Coban Porter, left, and Jontay Porter, right, while holding the trophy after Nathan Hale defeated Garfield 68-51 to win the boys' Class 3A high school basketball championship in Tacoma, Wash. Jontay Porter has announced his intention to sign with Missouri, joining his older brother and father. Porter's father, Michael Porter, Sr., was hired by first-year Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin as an assistant in March. His older brother, Michael Porter, Jr., then signed with the Tigers after initially committing to Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)