DENVER • The Nuggets got their scare of the Halloween season, even if it was only a minor one.
Michael Porter Jr. returned to the starting lineup Friday against the Jazz after missing Wednesday’s game against the Lakers with what the team called injury management following his third back operation. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Porter suffered a back spasm Monday in Portland. Porter offered a slightly different description at Friday’s shootaround.
“It was just a little tweak in a muscle,” Porter said. “It wasn’t anything related to a prior injury.”
He didn’t look any worse for wear Friday. He made three of his first four 3-pointers and scored 11 of his points in the first quarter. He added four more points in the second quarter and started the third quarter a rebound shy of a double-double. He completed his double-double in the first couple of minutes of the second half and finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes of playing time. He drained 4 of his 5 attempts from 3-point range and did not commit a turnover.
In recent games, Porter has had his minutes staggered to help the bench unit with strong results. Denver’s bench outscored Utah’s, 60-50 on Friday.
“Bones can score. Michael can score. Jeff and DJ can do the dirty work, and Christian just does little bit of everything,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after the game. “I think that second unit is going to get better and better as we play.”
The second unit, which featured Bones Hyland (26), DeAndre Jordan (12), Jeff Green (10) and Jeff Green (10), accounted for nearly all of those bench points with Porter helping occupy opposing defenses.
“He really helps us score,” Braun said of Porter postgame.
“He’s obviously one of the best shooters in the league. … He hits a lot of really tough shots. I think that gives our second unit a boost.”
Explosiveness is the last piece of the puzzle after a back surgery, Porter said. That might not be all the way back, but the 24-year-old is making do until he’s all the way back. A 3-point percentage north of 50 through five games has helped.
“When my body is in a good place and I feel somewhat OK athletic-wise, I feel like I can produce, so I’m not really too surprised,” Porter said. ‘I didn’t really think that it would take a while for my shot to come back on track or my timing because I’ve been playing basketball my whole life. It’s just about making sure my body is in a good place.”
Porter said he wanted to play Wednesday, but he appreciated the team’s commitment to his long-term health. Though he missed one of his team’s first five games, Porter has no plans of making that a regular occurrence.
“I think I’ll definitely be able to play the vast, vast majority of games,” Porter said before Friday’s game. “This offseason, you know, I didn’t get to play a whole lot of pick-up, so the load spike from training camp right into the season, playing all five preseason games and then playing those three games in four nights (to start the season), I think it’s good that all that happened was like a little tweak and that I can take one day off and be normal. As the season goes on (and) my body gets resilient, I’ll be fine.”
NUGGETS 117, JAZZ 101
What happened: Utah got off to a hot start before the Nuggets used a 19-3 run in the middle of the first quarter to take a 10-point advantage into the second. Denver maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second quarter and led by 13 to start the third. The Jazz trimmed a couple of points off the Nuggets’ lead to start the fourth. The Nuggets stretched the lead to 29 in the fourth and coasted to 4-2 on the season.
What went right: The Jazz turned 11 offensive rebounds into 26 second-chance points in the season opener. Friday, the Jazz only had one at halftime for two second-chance points, which helped Denver create a comfortable lead. The Jazz finished with eight offensive rebounds, and the Nuggets finished with a 19-9 advantage in second-chance points.
What went wrong: Slim pickings here. The lopsided score might’ve prevented Nikola Jokic from a record-breaking 79th triple-double of his career. Jokic had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists at halftime, but he finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists after sitting in the fourth quarter.
Highlight of the night: Utah's Malik Beasley looked to have an easy dunk in the first minutes of the second quarter. Then, Nuggets rookie Christian Braun rotated over, elevated and rejected Beasley’s slam. Braun grabbed the defensive rebound and started the break. Braun grabbed an offensive rebound on the other end, which led to a Bones Hyland 3-pointer.
On deck: The Nuggets head to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Sunday.