Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. hit the Pacers with 17 points one day after robbers hit his hotel room for more than $12,000 of cash and valuables.

Porter had $8,000 cash, a couple of Louis Vuitton bags valued at $2,250 and a gold bracelet worth $2,000 taken from his room at the Conrad Indianapolis on Tuesday, according to a 9News report. As if that wasn't enough, the alleged thief also snatched a $15 Bible.

Porter was not in the room at the time of the robbery, the report states.

The Nuggets beat the Pacers 122-119 Wednesday. Porter made 3 of 7 shots from 3-point range.

The 24-year-old is shooting a blistering 48.6% from 3-point range and averaging 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds to start the season. He's played in 10 of the Denver's 11 games after recovering for his third back surgery that sidelined him for nearly all of last season.

Porter and the Nuggets continue their four-game road swing Friday in Boston.