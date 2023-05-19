On Thursday night, Michael Porter Jr. played less than five minutes in the first quarter due to early foul trouble. He wound up playing just 19 minutes through the first three quarters and it looked like the Nuggets were about to drop their first home game of the postseason.

But just like this season has felt different for Denver as a whole, it’s certainly been different for Porter.

In previous years, sitting on the bench for that long would’ve almost certainly killed any chance of Porter making an impact late in the game.

In Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Lakers, however, it was Porter who started and capped off Denver’s fourth quarter shooting barrage that saw a three-point deficit turn into a 12-point lead in just under six and a half minutes.

MPJ TRIPLE.NUGGETS ON FIRE.Get to ESPN for the final 5:32 of Game 2! pic.twitter.com/AornUyxVA5 — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2023

“I think (I have the) same thing that most of our team has, is just a resilience (mindset),” Porter said. “It might not go our way the first half or certain quarters, but we're all going to be needed down the stretch. One person can't beat this team. They're too good. I just had to refocus and hit a couple big ones down the stretch.”

Porter only made those two three pointers in the fourth quarter, but the Nuggets might not have won without either of them.

Denver also might not be up 2-0 in the series if not for Porter’s defense — yet another example of how far he’s come this season.

In the fourth quarter of Game 1, Porter recovered well to block L.A.’s Rui Hachimura from behind and in the final minutes of the game, he dove on the floor for a loose ball that sparked a big transition sequence that ended with Aaron Gordon throwing down an alley-oop dunk on a pass from Jamal Murray.

It almost seems like his defensive effort is fueling his offense, which is exactly what coach Michael Malone and the coaching staff wants.

MICHAEL PORTER JR. ON BOTH ENDS OF THE FLOOR🔥 pic.twitter.com/OxnInGESSa — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) May 17, 2023

What Porter wants is simply to win. He’s even expressed a willingness to defer to Bruce Brown as the fifth player on the floor late in games given how well Brown has played in the playoffs and what the specific matchup requires.

“It's just another example of a guy being selfless and realizing that this is much bigger than any individual,” Malone said after Game 1.

Just like it wasn’t after the Nuggets went up 2-0 in the previous series against the Suns, it won’t be easy as the series shifts to L.A. There’s always been a new challenge waiting around the corner for this group over the past few weeks and the latest is this group’s first real experience on the road in the conference finals.

“They still feel like they're in this series, obviously,” Porter said. “It's the first to four; it's not the first to two. They're not going to just roll over, and now they're back in LA, so they're looking to get two wins back home.

“We're going to look back on that Phoenix series, when they tied it up in Phoenix. We're going to try to not let that happen in L.A. But it's going to take a lot of focus, and our defense is going to have to carry over into L.A., for sure.”