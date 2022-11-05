DENVER — Michael Porter Jr.’s presence again provided a boost to the Nuggets’ bench in Saturday’s 126-101 win over the Spurs at Ball Arena.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone recently implemented a plan to keep one starter on the court at all times. It’s an attempt to help a second unit that has struggled with consistency early in the season.
“We’ve tried to go (with) the five-man platoon unit, but that’s hard,” Malone said.
The plan has Porter heading to the bench roughly 6 minutes into the game and returning a few minutes later. Porter helped the bench stretch an eight-point lead to 17 before Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray returned to the court with 7:24 left in the second quarter. Porter scored five of his points during that stretch. He finished with 15 points on 6 of 10 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, to go with nine rebounds and a steal in just under 30 minutes. He finished a team-best plus-27.
“Getting Michael out early to close (the quarter) with him and then open the next quarter with him, allows us to feature him a little bit more,” Malone said. “That first unit, you’ve got a lot of weapons out there, but the best thing about it is the ball flies. We don’t call plays for a lot of guys, but they get shots because of how we play.”
The second 3-pointer Porter made was a result of calling his own number. He dribbled the ball up court and pulled up over Doug McDermott without making a pass. Speaking prior to the game against San Antonio, Porter said he has a bit more freedom playing alongside Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan.
“Just being more aggressive, shooting different types of shots with the second unit is something I’ll probably look to do going forward,” Porter said after shootaround.
Porter returned to the court alongside the starters for the final 3-plus minutes of the second quarter and recorded 10 points and six rebounds in nearly 17 first-half minutes. The Nuggets stuck to the plan in the second half and finished with a 57-49 advantage in bench points even without Porter’s contributions.
While Hyland did most of the scoring and playmaking during the bench’s second-half stint, Porter had the chance to operate as the ball handler in a pick-and-roll with DeAndre Jordan. He missed the side-step 3-pointer, but it’s the kind of shots he has the freedom to take while playing with the bench.
“With the first unit, you can kind of just play a more simple game. You know, play off of Jamal and Joker, (it’s) pretty easy. Cut and things like that,” Porter said. “In the second unit, definitely trying to impose my will a bit more, but it’s something I got to keep getting better at for sure.”
NUGGETS 126, SPURS 101
What happened: The Nuggets led by as many as 23 points in the first half, took a 19-point to halftime and cruised to 6-3 on the season. Bones Hyland led the Nuggets with 24 points, while Nikola Jokic added 21. San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson led all scorers with 25 points.
What went right: Denver’s point-guard pairing played well. Jamal Murray made 6 of his 10 shots to finish with 13 points and nine assists in 23 minutes of playing time, continuing his strong stretch of play. Bones Hyland took over in the second half after missing the previous two games with a hip strain.
What went wrong: Not much to choose from as the Nuggets held the Spurs to 27 points or fewer in each quarter. Denver did shoot a lower percentage at the line (50%) than they did from 3-point range (51.7%).
Highlight of the night: Jamal Murray was so sure Jokic had a bucket late in the second quarter the Nuggets guard put a little extra spice on his pass. With the ball on the right wing, just in front of the Nuggets’ bench, Murray threaded a no-look bounce pass to Jokic, who was sprinting down court. Jokic finished the play with some flare, throwing down a one-handed dunk that put the Nuggets up 19.
On deck: The Nuggets and Spurs meet again Monday, this time in San Antonio (6:30 pm, Altitude TV).