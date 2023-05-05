PHOENIX – A bounce-back performance from Jamal Murray was just about the only thing that went the Nuggets way early in Friday’s Game 3 against the Suns at Footprint Center.

Murray scored 17 points in the first half, which was just enough to keep the within 15 points with Devin Booker (27) and Kevin Durant (21) combining for 48 of Phoenix’s 67 points at halftime. Murray kept his strong start going by scoring Denver’s first five points after halftime. A pair of left-handed layups put Denver in front in the middle of third, and Murray finished the third quarter with 28 points. He got to 30 points for the fourth time this postseason with a pair of fourth-quarter free throws. Murray had 32 points, but the Nuggets trailed by nine in the final minutes when this edition of The Gazette went to press.

Murray’s 10-point performance on 15 shots in Game 2 on Monday was his lowest scoring output this postseason. He missed all nine of his 3-pointers and scored four points in the final two minutes to prevent a single-digit scoring night.

“I thought a lot of those shots were shots that we’ve come to believe that Jamal is going to make on a very consistent basis,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said pregame. “That was definitely a surprise.”

With Chris Paul out of the Suns starting five, Murray started the game defending Cam Payne. Josh Okogie remained Murray’s primary defender after a strong showing the last time out.

“They have guys that are capable defenders,” Malone said, mentioning Torrey Craig and Okogie.

“Those guys are out there for one reason and one reason only – to guard Jamal and make his life miserable.”

Murray made his first three shots, scoring six of Denver’s first nine points. He matched his Game 2 output on a dunk with just under three minutes left in the first quarter and started the second with 12 points.

The last time Murray failed to score 10 points in a playoff game was April 18, 2019, Game 3 of a first-round series against the Spurs. He helped the Nuggets eliminate San Antonio by scoring 23 or more points in three of the final four games of the series. He followed that up with consecutive 34-point games against Portland in the second round, though that wasn’t enough for Denver to down the Trail Blazers.

Denver’s starting point guard developed a reputation for stepping up in the playoffs the next postseason. After scoring 12 points in a Game 3 loss to the Jazz, Murray helped the Nuggets to the second round with two 50-point games sandwiched around a 42-point night. Another 40-point performance against the Clippers helped the Nuggets reach the conference finals. While the Nuggets couldn’t get past the eventual-champion Lakers, Murray averaged 25 points per game in the five-game series.

A torn anterior cruciate ligament cost Murray the 2021 and 2022 playoffs. He proved he didn’t lose a step by posting 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves by 29 in their playoff opener. He followed up by scoring 40 points on 22 shots, leading the Nuggets to a commanding 2-0 series lead. A 35-point show in Game 5 sent Minnesota into the offseason. The Timberwolves tried to tire Murray by having Nickeil Alexander-Walker pressure him the length of the court. Phoenix has attempted something similar.

“We’ve just got to read the game, see how he’s being guarded and make the right play,” Malone said. “I fully expect Jamal to bounce back and have a game where he’s really, really efficient across the board.”

The series against the Suns started with 34 more points from Murray and another convincing win in Denver. The Nuggets took a 2-0 lead despite Murray’s quiet night Monday. A loud night Friday wasn’t enough for the Nuggets to take the first three games.