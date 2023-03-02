Some of the national narratives took a hit Thursday afternoon when Nikola Jokic was again named Western Conference Player of the Month.

Jokic also won the award in January and remains the betting favorite to be this season’s Most Valuable Player. The case against the Nuggets' star center winning a third consecutive MVP award has devolved into claims of stat-padding. That didn’t sit well with the Nuggets after they wrapped up practice Thursday, a couple of hours before the award was announced.

“I don’t know what Kendrick Perkins is talking about,” Bruce Brown said of the ESPN figure who’s been among the loudest of Jokic’s detractors. “But he makes the right play every single time.”

Jokic’s numbers last month make their own case. He averaged 22.6 points, 14.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game, leading the Nuggets to a 9-3 record in February. He recorded the 100th triple-double of his career Tuesday in Houston.

“When you’re stat padding, it’s easy, you know,” Jokic deadpanned in video shared on social media by Altitude after Tuesday’s game.

The Nuggets have maintained their lead atop the Western Conference with Jokic averaging 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 10 assists for season, while shooting a career-best 63.3% from the field. Denver’s 24-0 this season when Jokic records a triple-double.

“Nikola doesn’t do anything to stat pad. Nikola’s the central hub in everything we do on the offensive end of the floor. Just because he’s that skilled to be a 10-assist-per-game center, don’t hold that against him. He’s going to make the right play,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

“If people want to construe that as stat-padding, well, I hope he continues to do it, because when he gets triple-doubles we win. It’s not an empty stat.”

The Nuggets’ coach also compared Jokic’s success to that of Duke basketball or the New York Yankees.

“Maybe they’re just tired of this player, a non-athletic player from Sombor, Serbia who continues to kick everybody’s ass. Maybe people have a hard time with that. I don’t know,” Malone said.

“He’s not doing anything to pump his own numbers up. It’s just not in his nature. It’s silly to think otherwise.”

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Warriors guard Klay Thompson were the other nominees in the Western Conference, while Knicks guard Jalen Brunson won the Eastern Conference’s award.