Nuggets guard Jamal Murray said Wednesday he will not participate in the FIBA World Cup with Canada's national team.

The 26-year-old guard said he requires additional time for recovery after playing a career-high 85 games in helping Denver to its first NBA title.

“When I came into training camp, I wanted to see how my body would respond after a long and demanding season and if I would be physically able to compete at the highest level required for the World Cup,” Murray said.

“In consultation with medical staff and the team, it is clear that additional recovery is required, and I have made the difficult decision to not participate in the tournament. It’s still a dream of mine to represent Canada at the Olympics, and I will support the team every step of the way as they pursue this goal.”

The FIBA World Cup runs Aug. 25 to Sept. 10. Nuggets star and Serbian hero Nikola Jokic already announced his intentions to skip the event.