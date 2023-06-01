Don’t think for a second that NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t know what Nuggets fans have been going through the last few years — his brother in Boulder has made sure of that.

The Altitude-Comcast dispute over the broadcasting of Avalanche and Nuggets games has been ongoing since 2019. And with a legal effort to end the blackout failing earlier this year, there’s still resolution in sight.

With the Denver teams reaching the Stanley Cup Finals and NBA Finals in back-to-back years, over 90% of cable subscribers in the state of Colorado haven’t been able to watch a large portion of the action.

“It’s a terrible situation,” Silver said before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena on Thursday. “The league office has tried to mediate several times between the parties. It's a commercial dispute. There hasn't been a simple resolution to it.

“I know there's no doubt it's bad for fans, of course, and the team recognizes that.”

Regional sports networks (RSNs) across the country have had their issues in recent years, most recently with the bankruptcy filing by Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of RSNs.

Whether it’s the Nuggets or other teams across the NBA that will soon be without television deals for local fans, the NBA knows there is work to be done so fans NBA Finals-caliber teams like the Nuggets are readily accessible for fans.

“It's a problem we have to fix,” Silver said. “I hope this is a period we look back on, as we say, where we went through a transition, and we got to a place where a fan, frankly, wherever they are can watch every game. Most likely it'll be through some sort of digital offering.”