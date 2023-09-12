Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Vinny Benedetto will take you around the NBA and inside the Nuggets:

Games don’t start for more than a month, but NBA fans picked up a big win Monday.

The NBA is in the early stages of implementing new rules to prevent teams from resting multiple top players in a given game, according to multiple reports. The idea would emphasize national TV games and the in-season tournament and prevent teams from holding out more than one star player due to rest.

The punishment is a series of fines. The first offense costs a team $100,000, according to ESPN. The fine increases to $250,000 the second time and jumps to $1 million for every subsequent offense.

Any player who played in the All-Star Game or made an All-NBA team in the past three seasons would constitute a star, according to The Athletic. That means the Nuggets could still hold its entire starting five out of a given game, since Nikola Jokic is the team’s only player to meet the star threshold. Teams also could hold out multiple star players if there are other injuries or illnesses.

There are some possible excused absences, according to ESPN. Teams playing games on back-to-back nights will have some leeway, as will players 35 years or older on opening night or players who have hit a certain number of minutes or games played in their career.

The possibility of fining teams for resting star players comes with the NBA trying to negotiate a new media rights deal, while load management continues to be a frustrating trend for fans trying to see their favorite players in person.

The NBA’s board of governors is expected to vote on the matter this week.

***

WHAT I’M THINKING

We can wait a year before having a meaningful conversation about the state of American basketball.

The rest of the world is catching up, and the failure to medal at the FIBA World Cup must be considered an abject failure, but the FIBA World Cup squad wasn’t America’s best. The best is going to come next year at the Paris Olympics.

In the wake of the United States’ 127-118 loss to Canada in the third-place game of the World Cup, Lakers star LeBron James is among the former gold medalists expressing interest in competing in the Olympics, according to an ESPN report. If James and the likes of Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and other top stars fail to win gold in 2024, we can start the conversation, as the Paris Games look like a much better bellwether on the state of U.S. ball.

The United States wasn’t the only team without its stars in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Nikola Jokic opted for additional rest instead of representing Serbia. The same goes for Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) and Jamal Murray (Canada). Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama could team up for France, depending on Embiid’s decision. Germany will look to build on the momentum from its World Cup win, while Spain, typically the United States’ toughest international competition, will look to bounce back from its own disappointing World Cup.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who led the Americans with 18.9 points per game, is the only player from the FIBA World Cup squad who should feel comfortable with his chance to make the Olympic squad next summer. That’s when we can have a real conversation about America’s basketball dominance potentially waning as the game becomes more global.

***

WHAT I’M READING

Orlando Sentinel columnist Mike Bianchi celebrated the life of Kim Van Gundy, the late wife of former Magic coach Stan Van Gundy who died unexpected a few weeks ago, in a recent column. Bianchi details the bond between the coach’s wife and many different people around the organization and city of Orlando. Former Magic center Dwight Howard was one. He returned to Orlando for Kim’s service, which allowed him to reconnect with his former coach and the city where he started his pro career.

***

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch joined JJ Redick’s podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." The pair talked about the next step for Edwards, how the coach handled the altercation between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson last season and the balance between playing a preferred style and catering the style to match the roster.

They also talked about the Nuggets. As an assistant coach in Denver during the early stages of the Murray-Jokic pairing in 2016 and 2017, Finch has an interesting perspective. When discussing how to guard Jokic, Finch said he prefers to turn Joker into more of a scorer, though he understands it's not that simple.

“He’s wired to make plays for his teammates, and he’s always making the right play, which is why he’s an unbelievable player,” Finch said. “He makes the right play. If he has to score all night, he generally does it even though he would prefer not to.”

When it comes to guarding Murray, Finch said the Timberwolves missed Jaden McDaniels, who was injured for the first-round series.

“You need a great, long defender to guard Jamal,” Finch said.

Redick continues the conversation about the Nuggets’ deadly two-man game by including Aaron Gordon, who punished opposing teams’ smaller lineups later in the postseason, and the fit of Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope around Jokic and Murray.

“It’s just like a phenomenal blend of guys, really,” Finch said.

It’s worth noting Tim Connelly, now the president of basketball operations in Minnesota, played a big role in bringing most of Denver’s championship starting five together.

***

THE LIST

The five most impressive non-NBA players in the FIBA World Cup

1. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Jordan

Aaron Gordon’s former teammate at the University of Arizona was the best of the non-NBA players at the tournament. Hollis-Jefferson, who last played for TNT Tropang Giga in the Philippines, was drafted by the Trail Blazers in 2015 but has been out of the NBA since 2021. He used his best Kobe Bryant impersonation to average 23.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for Jordan, which he represents as a naturalized player. He scored 39 points against New Zealand and had 20 against the United States in group play.

2. Josh Hawkinson, Japan

Another familiar name to Pac-12 basketball fans, the former Washington State standout led Japan with 21 points per game. He was also the tournament’s second-best rebounder, averaging 10.8 boards. Hawkinson has played in Japan, most recently for Sun Rockers Shibuya, since finishing his college career in 2017 and has since became a naturalized citizen. His best game of the World Cup was a 28-point, 19-rebound effort against Finland.

3. Willy Hernangomez, Spain

The Spaniards had a disappointing exit in the second round of the tournament, but it’s hard to fault Hernangomez. The forward scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds in Spain’s second-round loss to Canada. He finished the tournament averaging 18.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 58.5% from the field. After playing for the Knicks, Hornets and Pelicans from 2016 to this year, Hernangomez returned to Spain to play for Barcelona.

4. Johannes Voigtmann, Germany

Raptors point guard Dennis Schroder and Magic forward Franz Wagner led the Germans to the title with 28 and 19 points, respectively, in the final against Serbia, but Voigtmann stepped up as an important third option. He finished with 12 points on five shots with eight rebounds and three assists. It was the Olimpia Milano center’s highest-scoring game of the tournament, but he grabbed four or more rebounds in all eight of Germany’s matches. He finished with six points, seven rebounds and five assists in Germany’s semifinal win over the United States.

5. Aleksa Avramovic, Serbia

The Partizan point guard stepped up for the Nikola Jokic-less Serbian squad in the final against Germany. Avramovic scored a team-high 21 points, making 4 of 8 from 3-point range, in the championship game. He also added a couple of assists with one rebound and one steal. He scored in double figures in three other games for Serbia. He recorded 11 steals and committed just five turnovers in seven games played.