MIAMI — Change the Nuggets' starting lineup?

No chance, Michael Malone said.

“Zero discussion about making any changes,” Malone said Friday night before Game 4 at Kaseya Center when asked about the shooting struggles of Michael Porter Jr.

There was a different conversation between the coach and his starting small forward before the Nuggets beat the Heat 108-95 to take a 3-1 series lead with Game 5 in Denver on Monday.

“I talked to him today about understanding that we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for all the contributions and growth that you've shown us throughout this year being healthy. Go out there and play, be aggressive, shoot the ball with confidence and, remember, you're not a specialist. We don't bring in specialists. Those are guys that are not suited for us,” Malone said.

“We want guys that if you're not making shots, you're doing something else to help your team, running the floor, rebounding, contesting, whatever it may be. Michael has that within him.”

Porter has struggled to score in the series, entering Game 4 with 21 points through three games. He scored 14 of those points in Game 1.

Porter made just eight of his first 31 shots (25.8%) in the Finals. While shots haven’t fallen, Porter grabbed 13 rebounds in Game 1 and seven more in Game 3, both Nuggets wins.

“People want Michael Porter out of the lineup,” Malone said. “Michael Porter is not coming out of the lineup, man.”

The Nuggets stuck with their regular starting five. Porter missed his first four shots before Jamal Murray found hit cutting baseline for a one-handed dunk. He was 2 for 7 for seven points at halftime.

Game tickets on discount in Miami

Nuggets fans could’ve paid for a flight to Miami, a hotel room and a ticket for Game 4 for roughly the same price of a ticket for Game 5 in Denver.

Hours before tipoff Friday, the cheapest tickets in Miami ranged from $266 to $295, depending on the website. Tickets for Monday’s Game 5 in Denver were going from $728 to $813 at the same time.

More than a few Nuggets fans seem to take advantage of the cheaper tickets in Miami.

Kamagate signs with Italian club

Ismael Kamagate’s route to the NBA just got a little more complicated.

After showing promise in last year’s Summer League, Kamagate, a second-round draft pick by the Nuggets, returned to his native France for the season with Paris Basketball. The athletic 22-year-old center averaged 9.9 points 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Friday morning, Kamagate signed a two-year deal with Italian club Olimpia Milano, according to a tweet from European basketball insider Luca D’Alessandro.

It’s possible Kamagate returns to the United States for Summer League, but if the Nuggets want to bring him over for next season, they will have to reach an agreement with his new club.

Double birthday for Heat's oldest, youngest

Miami’s Udonis Haslem and Nikola Jovic shared a birthday Friday.

Perhaps Haslem told Jovic about the good ol' days.

The 43-year-old Haslem is the oldest player to participate in an NBA Finals. The 20-year-old Jovic — a Serbian who idolizes Nikola Jokic — is the youngest player in the NBA Finals.

“I don’t know what I’ll be getting them. Pretty sure they’ll be fine if we don’t get them anything,” Miami's Bam Adebayo said with a laugh.

Herro likely wont get chance to be a hero

The Tyler Herro injury situation might sound familiar to Nuggets Nation: a sharpshooter suffers an injury but is rumored to be nearing a return in the postseason.

Sound like a Jamal Murray you know — say, from a year ago?

Herro (hand) did not play in Game 4 and, given the physicality of the Finals, should be considered a serious long shot to debut in the series. Herro has not been cleared to play.

"We're all really encouraged by his progress," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, leaving the door open.