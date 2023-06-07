MIAMI — Welcome home, Jeff Green said.

His home.

The veteran forward hosted the entire team for dinner Monday night. It gave the team a chance to move forward after Sunday’s loss in Game 2.

“Jeff took us to a team dinner last night at his house, all the way out in 'Narnia.' But it was a good vibe just to have everybody there, forgetting about the last game, knowing that we're here as a team, as a family, trying to accomplish something. It means a lot.” Jamal Murray said.

The Nuggets beat the Heat 109-94 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.

"Shoutout to Jeff for getting that team activity together,” Murray added.

Bruce Brown, who knows the area after playing at the University of Miami, clarified that Green’s second home is in the suburban village of Pinecrest, one of Florida's many booming areas.

The median home price last year was over $3 million, according to Redfin.

Regardless of location, it was an act appreciated by the team prior to Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone has spoken about his veterans organizing non-basketball, team-building activities throughout the season. It started with a Padres game during training camp in San Diego and continued through the Finals in Miami thanks to Green.

“He was nice enough to have us go over there and break bread with his family. The whole team went,” Malone said. “It allowed everybody to reset, take a deep breath, take the edge off.”

***

With Kevin Love again in the starting lineup for Game 3, the Heat continued to use Jimmy Butler as the primary defender on Jamal Murray.

While that might’ve caused a slow start from Murray on Monday in Denver, the Nuggets guard had things figured out Wednesday in Miami. Denver’s starting point guard scored eight of the team’s first 12 points and finished the first half with 20 points, four assists and three rebounds.

“Mentality is the same. I've seen a lot of defenders throughout my career. Jimmy is a good defender. (He’s) got great hands, anticipation. Obviously, he is a little taller than me. I'm not going to tell you how to beat it, but I've got my ways,” Murray said.

“Just got to keep him guessing and keep him working. Just because he is on me doesn't mean I can't be a part of the play or not put pressure on the defense. I thought I had some really good looks throughout the game, just missed them.”

***

Colorado Springs' Reggie Jackson made his NBA Finals debut in Game 3. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in foul trouble, Malone opted for Jackson, the midseason acquisition and Palmer High grad. Jackson's lone shot was a missed buzzer-beating attempt from near midcourt.

Jackson, who played at Palmer from 2004-08, has appeared in five games this postseason.

***

Heat shooter Tyler Herro still is considered day-to-day with a hand injury. As the series creeps along, it looks unlikely the 3-point specialist will appear in the NBA Finals for Miami.

"He has not been cleared yet. So until he has been cleared, a lot of this stuff is really just hypothetical," coach Erik Spoelstra said.

***

Stan and Josh Kroenke observed the pregame warmup routines of Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon prior to tipoff of Game 3. The Nuggets owners are searching for an NBA title after collecting Super Bowl (Rams) and Stanley Cup (Avalanche) trophies over the past 15 months.

DJ and record executive DJ Khaled was another one who dapped up several Nuggets before the game. Magic Johnson, soccer star Neymar (a close friend of Jimmy Butler's), Chris Tucker, J. Cole and Shakira also attended Game 3.