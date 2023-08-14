A pair of coaches with Colorado connections are Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers following the weekend’s induction ceremony.

Gregg Popovich is best known for directing San Antonio’s five NBA championship teams from the sideline and owning the most coaching wins in NBA history. Long before then, he was a cadet who played guard for the Air Force basketball team from 1966-70. He was captain as a senior under coach Bob Spear and graduated with a degree in Soviet studies. The Spurs coach said he was “a little bit of a wiseass,” who would regularly get kicked out of practice when he first arrived in Colorado Springs.

“I learned a lot of discipline,” Popovich said of his time at the academy. “I didn’t shoot very much. You took a shot about every one-and-a-half to two minutes in the shuffle, but he was a great man and was followed by another wonderful man named Hank Egan, who’s a very underrated coach.”

Following graduation from the academy, he traveled around the then-Soviet Union with the Armed Forces Team. After deciding against a career in military intelligence, “Pop” started his coaching career at the academy’s prep school before serving as an assistant to Egan. During that time, Popovich said he had a tryout with the Nuggets, but Larry Brown and Doug Moe suggested he hang up his playing shoes for a suit and tie.

More than a decade later, Popovich hired Egan to be one of his assistants with the Spurs, and the two won an NBA championship together.

When speaking about the honor, Popovich continued to use the word “unimaginable” during his speech. He had Spurs legends Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili seated at his side.

“It’s not something you think about as you’re growing up,” Popovich said.

The Spurs coach was also celebrated by Becky Hammon, another great with Colorado ties. From 1995-99, Hammon was a three-time All-American at Colorado State. A 15-year WNBA career followed. Despite going undrafted, Hammon made six WNBA All-Star teams and twice was named first-team all-WNBA. She made more history when Popovich hired her as the first woman to be an NBA assistant coach.

“I’ve always strived for excellence, but I was also blessed with being around people of great excellence. Pop, I’m not going to look at you," Hammon said during her speech, as both tried to shake off obvious emotions. "You’re a man of principle and excellence. I know you weren't trying to be courageous when you hired me, but you did do something nobody else in professional sports has ever done.

"You display excellence. You expect excellence and model how to become excellent in your everyday routine and how you go about your work."

Hammon said Popovich called and gave her some courage ahead of her NBA Summer League coaching debut and credited his belief in her for changing the course of her life and many other women in sports. She’s since become the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, which won the Commissioner’s Cup and WNBA championship last year. She was also named the league’s best coach, something Popovich has achieved three times in his NBA career.

The Hall of Fame weekend was a proud one for Rams and Falcons fans.

***

What I’m Thinking

Aaron Gordon is the most interesting man on the Nuggets, a quality Nikola Jokic appreciates.

Gordon’s dipped his toes into entertainment, appearing in the movies “Uncle Drew” and “Hustle,” as well as a spicy commercial for his signature cologne. He also dropped a series of rap tracks, complete with music videos, back in 2020.

Outside of entertainment, his Gordon Family Giving Foundation is aimed at increasing diversity in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. The 27-year-old is also something of a world traveler.

Last summer, Gordon traveled to Prague to watch the reigning Most Valuable Player and his Serbian teammates face Poland in a FIBA World Cup qualifier. The tournament starts Aug. 25 — without Jokic, who opted for extra rest. So Gordon traveled to Jokic’s hometown, Sombor, to observe Jokic in another competitive pursuit.

Gordon went to the hippodrome for some horse racing and Serbian beer on Sunday. When Jokic’s squad won the race, Gordon lifted the trophy alongside his buddy in Denver’s frontcourt.

Jokic is a 28-year-old Serbian from a town of roughly 70,000 people. Gordon is a 27-year-old from the Bay Area and its enormous population.

Yet they are kindred spirits. Jokic was an under-the-radar prospect with questions about his athleticism and endurance. Gordon, apparently sculpted from rock even as a high schooler, was a McDonald’s All-American who spent one season at Arizona before being selected No. 4 overall in the 2014 Draft, nearly 40 picks before Jokic, who was famously selected 41st that year.

For all that separates them, their respective games fit together like pieces of a puzzle.

Though Gordon and Jokic have only been teammates since March 2021, the worldly power forward has managed two offseason trips to spend time with the man who prefers to spend his offseasons mostly at home.

As Jay-Z rapped: “You’ve could’ve been anywhere in the world. But you’re here with me. I appreciate that.”

***

What I’m Watching

The documentary “Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey” is an enthralling look into the many different lives being lived in the G League.

Subjects and stories range from Scoot Henderson, who used two seasons in the G League to prep for the upcoming draft, to more experienced players looking for a first, second or third shot at an NBA career.

Henderson’s belief that playing against grown men was the best route to the NBA paid off, as Portland selected him No. 2 overall this summer.

Guys trying to get back to the NBA like Mason Jones and Denzel Valentine show a different side, while Gabe York and Ryan Turrell’s portions of the film show the players sacrificing more money abroad for a chance to work toward their hoop dream stateside.

It’s available on Amazon Prime.

***

What They’re Saying

“He don’t even want all that attention,” former Nuggets guard Gary Harris said of Nikola Jokic on Jeff Teague’s podcast, Club 520. “I’d even say he damn near ... he didn’t really want to win that MVP this year. Like, once they started talking about all the other stuff, the different narratives, he was just like ‘I’m cool. I’m straight.’ They went on a little five-game losing streak, you know what I’m saying. They put (Joel) Embiid first, and then I feel like that took off a lot of pressure off Denver as a team, in general. Just playing with him, bro, he’s so selfless. Everybody can see it on the bigger stage, but like that’s literally been him the entire time. That s--- was fun, bro. He makes that s--- way easier for everybody.”

Few players in the NBA know Jokic as well as Harris, a teammate for five-plus seasons before he was part of Denver’s package to get Gordon.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves also chimed in on last season’s MVP race on the Full Send podcast.

“The way that he plays is so unique for a big man,” Reaves said of Jokic. “Obviously, Joel is really good and dominates the game in just a different facet. It’s just Jokic, I think, like, going back to the MVP, I think it was just voter fatigue.”

***

The List

If Denver gets a WNBA team, the franchise will need a name. Here are my five favorites:

1. Denver Blast

This is a nod to the Denver Xplosion, which played in the American Basketball League in the late ‘90s, and Colorado’s rich mining history. The branding should be easy: “Women’s basketball in Denver is a Blast,” etc. Serve Mountain Dew’s Baja Blast and give everyone a sugar high to go with the hoops. It also makes for easy cross promotions with the Nuggets.

2. Denver Hops

The Hops can refer to the leaping ability of Fran Belibi, a Denverite who became the second woman to win the dunk contest at the McDonald’s All-American Game after Candace Parker. It can also refer to the area’s elite beer scene. Make the jerseys and merch green for the hops and a citrusy yellow-orange of a great hazy IPA, and there’s something brewing. Belibi’s reportedly headed to Harvard's medical school this fall after helping Stanford win a national championship in 2021. Make her the first player-team doctor in WNBA history, too.

3. Denver 5280

Play into the altitude angle. It’s atypical from a style perspective, using numbers instead of words, but it beats the retreads so often seen from the new franchises. The branding and merchandise can be simple and still ominous.

4. Denver Summit

Could we really go without a reference to Colorado’s mountain ranges and 58 fourteeners? “Reach the Summit,” is a simple rallying cry to fire things up. Free trail mix to the first 500 through the gates, discounted seltzers when a Summit player scores 14 or more points in the first half and the home team leads at halftime.

5. Denver Cougars

Colorado is a natural habitat for the wild cat. Plus, the success of any WNBA team will rely on fan buy-in. If the key demographics are able to have fun with it, it could work well. If not, the team can always rebrand after selling stacks of merchandise and catching all the eyeballs on social media. Someone run the numbers.