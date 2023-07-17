Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Vinny Benedetto will take you around the NBA and inside the Nuggets:

WHAT'S HAPPENING

The Nuggets finished Summer League on Saturday and seemingly finalized the roster on Sunday.

Jay Huff, a seven-foot center, who was the G League’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, signed Denver’s last remaining two-way roster spot on Sunday, according to ESPN. Huff had short NBA stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards in the past few seasons. He and Braxton Key, another one of Denver’s two-way players next season, won a national championship together at Virginia in 2019. Huff played with the Rockets for the first couple of games at Summer League before reaching an agreement to be the Nuggets’ third and final player on a two-way contract.

With all 18 spots filled, the Nuggets have 12 returning players and six newcomers, three of which were draft picks. All five starters are back and key reserve Christian Braun.

The holes to fill come elsewhere on the bench. Bruce Brown signed a lucrative contract with the Indiana Pacers after playing nearly 30 minutes per game last season. Jeff Green, who played just under 20 minutes per game, signed with the Houston Rockets in free agency.

After Summer League, veteran Reggie Jackson and rookie Jalen Pickett look likely to eat up Brown’s minutes, while Peyton Watson, Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar and Hunter Tyson will be fighting for Green’s minutes in the regular rotation. Nnaji will also be in consideration for the back-up center role alongside DeAndre Jordan.

Those battles will begin at training camp in a couple of months, but the Nuggets’ roster looks pretty set to start the championship defense.

If you need an immediate basketball fix following Summer League, the WNBA is coming off an exciting All-Star weekend and has a couple of months left in its regular season.

The FIBA World Cup is also scheduled to begin in late August. Jamal Murray is expected to represent Canada, and Vlatko Cancar will once again play for Slovenia. No Nuggets were selected to the United States roster, and Nikola Jokic’s availability for Serbia is to be determined.

Nuggets 2023-24 roster

Returning players

Nikola Jokic, C

Aaron Gordon, F

Michael Porter Jr., F

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G

Jamal Murray, G

Reggie Jackson, G

Christian Braun, G

Peyton Watson G/F

Zeke Nnaji, F/C

Vlatko Cancar, F

DeAndre Jordan, C

Collin Gillespie, G*

Newcomers

Julian Strawther, G

Jalen Pickett, G

Hunter Tyson, F

Justin Holiday, G/F

Braxton Key, F*

Jay Huff, C*

*two-way contracts

Outgoing players

Bruce Brown – Pacers

Jeff Grown – Rockets

Thomas Bryant – Heat

Jack White – Thunder

Ish Smith - TBD

WHAT I’M THINKING

The next NBA season will be unlike any previous season thanks to the new In-Season Tournament.

Despite the lack of creativity in naming the tournament, it feels like a step in the right direction for the NBA, even if it feels a little gimmicky.

Prior to the In-Season Tournament, there was little reason for casual fans to be invested in November and December results. The hope is that will change this season, but that’s no guarantee.

Like European soccer competitions that feature clubs from different countries, there will be a round-robin group stage before a knockout stage. The Nuggets are grouped with the Clippers, Pelicans, Mavericks and Rockets in one of the Western Conference’s three groups. Every game before the In-season Tournament championship will count as a regular-season game, which differentiates the NBA from soccer’s in-season, non-league competitions. Group-stage games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. Teams will play every opponent in their group once. The team with the best record in each group will advance to the knockout stage, as will one wild card from each conference. That’s when the payouts from the prize pool kick in.

The eight teams that advance to the knockout round will play a single-elimination tournament with the two finalists meeting in Las Vegas for the championship and the biggest paycheck.

DraftKings has Denver as a slight favorite to win the NBA Finals next year at +475 just ahead of the Celtics (+500), Suns (+650), Bucks (+850) and Heat (+900) and has the Celtics (+700) just ahead of the Nuggets (+950), Bucks (+1,000), Suns (+1,100) and Warriors (+1,200) for the In-Season Tournament. As the odds suggest, the In-Season Tournament will be more of a crapshoot given the single-elimination format. It will be more interesting to see how teams approach the first season with an additional championship on the line. Top teams will still prioritize the Larry O’Brien Trophy over the NBA Cup.

If I was a gambling man, give me the Thunder at +2,220 to win the first In-Season Tournament.

WHAT I'M READING

Howard Beck caught up with longtime NBA agent David Falk to get his take on the current state of free agency for GQ.

Falk, who represented Michael Jordan, Dikembe Mutombo and other stars in the 90s before scaling down his agency, says free agency has gotten rather dull.

Part of it is stars using their leverage to request trades more frequently. Another ingredient is the NBA’s complicated free agency and financial set up with structured contracts for rookies, players on max contracts and a dizzying number of exceptions that circumvent the salary cap. It helps smaller-market teams retain the superstars they drafted, but it also limits the number of top-tier players who truly enter free agency. Teams are also incentivized to trade their stars instead of losing them in free agency and getting nothing in return. As the piece states, the most exciting dominoes of the free agency window – Damian Lillard and James Harden’s respective trade requests – are still standing.

Falk’s not even sure many players need agents in the current climate. It seems like a good trend for the Nuggets, who haven’t signed many big-name free agents in the current era. But it might not be a good thing for the NBA.

THE LIST

Vinny’s five most intriguing rookies at Summer League drafted outside the lottery

1. Cam Whitmore, Rockets

2. Emoni Bates, Cavaliers

3. Hunter Tyson, Nuggets

4. Keyonte George, Jazz

5. Jalen Wilson, Nets

WHAT THEY SAID

“I gotta go after Sabrina’s record,” Stephen Curry said. “I got something to shoot for now that she went crazy with the 37 points in their All-Star weekend. I guess, we gotta settle that one, for sure.”

Sabrina would be Sabrina Ionescu who put on a ridiculous showing in the WNBA’s 3-point shootout. After missing her first shot, Ionescu, who plays for the New York Liberty, made 20 straight 3s before her only other miss. She finished 25 of 27 from 3. The most impressive performance in a 3-point shootout – NBA or WNBA – got Steph’s attention. A WNBA vs. NBA shootout at either league’s All-Star weekend would be a win for all.