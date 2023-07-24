Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Vinny Benedetto will take you around the NBA and inside the Nuggets:

Shae Kelley stepped up for the basketball scene in her hometown by starting the 303 League.

Before the 31-year-old was a WNBA champion and overseas professional, she was a kid watching the Joint Effort pro-am games.

“I used to go to it, watch it every week,” Kelley told The Denver Gazette. “I was there faithfully, and I loved it.”

The Joint Effort runs eventually ended while Kelley chased her hoop dreams. After starring at Denver East, basketball took her from Old Dominion to the University of Minnesota before professional stops in Minnesota, Poland, Turkey, Israel, Spain, Italy, Egypt and Puerto Rico.

“I kind of disappeared for, like, a five-year-or-so stretch,” Kelley said.

“I figured someone would put it on, because you know, I’m overseas. I play overseas every year, but no one ended up doing it. One of my friends called me. He was like ‘I think you should do it.’ So, I literally was like ‘OK,’ and I just started putting the pieces together and here we are.”

The 303 League is in its second year of existence. Kelley used her connections to build rosters, but securing regular gym time was among the struggles in the first year. This summer, games are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday or Saturday nights at Manual High School. There are officials, scoreboard and shot-clock operators and jerseys for each team. Kelley brings in food vendors and a deejay and gets help from volunteers to make it all work.

“The professionalism of the league is growing year by year,” former Denver East star Ronnie Harrell Jr. told The Denver Gazette after his team’s quarterfinal win last Friday. “We’re getting a set gym every day (with) set times.”

Harrell played his college ball at Creighton University and the University of Denver. Like Kelley, he’s enjoying a professional career that’s taken him from Romania to Spain and most recently Israel. He also remembers being a kid at the previous pro-am events.

“I was probably 7 or 8 years old, watching my favorite players from around the neighborhood, watching Chauncey (Billups) go crazy,” Harrell said. “I was just a fan back then, as most of us were. We was all too young to play back then. For her to bring it back, that’s big for the city.”

One of the first big moments for the 303 League came last summer when Aaron Gordon stopped in, surprising the dozens of people in attendance at a local middle school.

“It was just such a dope thing for those people in the gym to be able to experience that and see him up close and personal,” Kelley said.

“It was just so dope to see that he didn’t care where we were at, or if there’s 100 people or a million people in the crowd. He just wanted to come and hoop and be a part of something in the city that has been missing for so long, because you go to every state and there’s pro-ams all over the city. I think this is going to be really big for Denver, and it’s going to continue to grow.”

Former Nuggets guard Monte Morris also showed up last summer. Boston Celtics guard Derrick White was on a team this summer, though Kelley wasn’t sure of his playoff availability. Jimmer Fredette is also on a roster. Kelley said most of the players are either former college players looking for high-level competition or current pros with local ties.

“That’s what it’s all about. I feel like almost every state has something of that sort,” Harrell said. “I feel like there’s talent all over the country, so it’s the platform that people need. That’s what Shae and the 303 League is providing.”

The next step is getting NCAA certification that would let college athletes participate. To get there she’ll need a sponsorship. Right now, the league charges a $5 admission fee to make it all work.

“I have to charge at the door, which kind of voids the NCAA certification. Once we get that out of the way, then I’ll be able to have the (Division I) guys come in,” Kelley said.

“I think that will take it up even a higher level than it already is.”

The playoffs continue this week. The weekly schedules are regularly posted on the 303 League’s social media pages. After the league crowns its second champs, Kelley’s off for another professional season in Puerto Rico. After her ninth year as a pro, she’ll return to the 303 and continue to step up for her city’s basketball culture.

“This is for the community,” Kelley said. “This is my passion. This is really something I want to grow.”

***

What I’m Thinking

For the first time this offseason, there’s no envying Nikola Jokic.

After spending the last six weeks enjoying life as an NBA champion — from Denver to Las Vegas to float trips on European rivers and the obvious stops to see his horses at the hippodrome — the real world caught up to Jokic.

The NBA Finals MVP chose not to play for Serbia in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, according to a report from Mozzart Sport. It’s a tough spot for Jokic. He deserves rest, but Serbian fans will rue another missed opportunity to have their biggest star represent the country.

The Nuggets should be pleased Jokic is prioritizing the upcoming NBA season. The last couple of seasons required everything of Jokic, and to his credit, he helped Serbia qualify for the World Cup, shortening his offseason. Jokic’s opting out leaves just Jamal Murray (Canada) and Vlatko Cancar (Slovenia) from Denver’s roster set to compete in the World Cup, which starts Aug. 25.

One man's solution: Send the Nuggets to Serbia. The NBA announced the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets will play a game in Paris next season. Why not have the Nuggets play a game in Belgrade or send Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to Athens, Greece, for a game?

***

What I’m Reading

Mirin Fader’s "Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP" is packed with incredible stories beautifully told with insight from those closest to the Bucks’ two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo has one of the most improbable journeys to NBA superstardom. Fader’s able to explain how he helped his family escape poverty in Athens and stay true to himself during his rise in Milwaukee.

Published in 2021, "Giannis" is one of the best basketball biographies out there. It ranks just outside my top five.

***

The List

Vinny’s five favorite basketball books:

1. "The Miracle of St. Anthony" – Adrian Wojnarowski

Dan Hurley just won an NCAA title at Connecticut, and Bobby Hurley’s made a few NCAA Tournament runs at Arizona State, but Bob Hurley Sr. is my favorite coach of the bunch. Woj’s book will show you why.

2. "Fall River Dreams" – Bill Reynolds

Chris Herren’s incredible story of recovery has picked up plenty of attention in the last 15 years. There was a strong "30-for-30" film, “Unguarded,” that told his story. Reynolds’ documentation of Herren’s prep career in Fall River, Mass., is a must-read.

3. "The Book of Basketball" – Bill Simmons

For those of us who fell in love with the NBA during Michael Jordan’s career, it can be difficult to gauge the historical context of certain accomplishments. Simmons’ tome is worth the investment — even if it is Boston-centric.

4. "Dream Team" – Jack McCallum

My basketball memories start with Penny Hardaway’s start in Orlando and the 1996 Olympic team, but the 1992 “Dream Team” squad left an indelible mark on the game we love. McCallum’s story is required reading for those of us who don’t remember.

5. "Play Their Hearts Out" – George Dohrmann

Dohrmann follows an AAU coach and prized recruit through the grassroots scene. The results aren’t pretty. It’s a good chronicle of what’s wrong with the American youth sports culture.

***

What They Said

“I feel like Nikola is too unselfish. He’s going to make the right play every single time. … He’s going to pass it and believe that you’re going to make that (shot) every single time. There’s multiple times this year I’ve taken game-winning shots off of his pass, and he’s supposed to shoot it.”

—Ex-Nuggets guard Bruce Brown on Theo Pinson’s "Run your Race" podcast