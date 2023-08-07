Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Vinny Benedetto will take you around the NBA and inside the Nuggets:

The questions about Denver’s bench unit for the upcoming season just got a little bit more complicated.

The Nuggets likely lost Vlatko Cancar for the season when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while representing his native Slovenia against Greece on Friday.

Cancar has had little to no luck when it comes to injuries. Whenever he’s had a chance to carve out a more significant role on the Nuggets’ bench, injuries seem to strike. Cancar dealt with wrist and ankle injuries while the Nuggets tried to finalize their playoff rotation last season.

The latest injury looks to be the costliest.

Denver’s second unit has plenty of minutes up for grabs following the free-agency departures of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green. Cancar was a top candidate to fill Green’s minutes. Now, that looks unlikely unless Cancar makes an incredibly fast recovery and the Nuggets want to try to reintroduce the 6-foot-8 forward late in the regular season or postseason.

Cancar’s misfortunate makes the road to regular playing time easier for a couple of his young teammates.

Zeke Nnaji, like Cancar, has suffered a series of minor injuries that reduced his playing time in recent seasons, but it's uncertain if the Nuggets view him more as a center or a forward moving forward. Nnaji and veteran DeAndre Jordan are the only players on standard contracts who could realistically serve as Nikola Jokic’s back up on a nightly basis.

Peyton Watson and Hunter Tyson look most likely to move up in the pecking order. Watson played well at the end of last regular season and got a chance to explore his game at Summer League. Though he’s tall enough to play the four at 6-foot-8, that would be a big ask of the second-year wing. Tyson was Denver’s biggest surprise at Summer League. The 6-foot-8 rookie out of Clemson showed his shot was as advertised, while the intensity he played with helped him defend and rebound better than was expected. A regular-season NBA game is a significant step up from Summer League, so it’s hard to gauge how ready Tyson is for meaningful minutes in his rookie season. Veteran Justin Holiday could be an option at one of the forward spots.

The other options on the roster would include staggering Aaron Gordon or Michael Porter Jr. with the second unit. Nuggets coach Michael Malone preferred to have Jamal Murray play along with four reserves for most of last season, a move that allowed Denver to have either Jokic or Murray on the court all game.

The Nuggets could apply for a disabled player exception (DPE) if they believe it's unlikely Cancar will be able to play at any point next season, but that won’t provide much relief as the exception is tied to a percentage the injured player’s salary. Cancar is set to make $2.2 million next season, so any exception would be roughly half of that number. The DPE does not create a roster spot, however, and the Nuggets already have 15 players signed to standard contracts and all three two-way roster spots accounted for, meaning they would have to waive a player to bring in a potential replacement. That doesn’t feel like a likely option.

After Cancar’s injury, the question about the Nuggets’ back-up forwards just got more complicated.

WHAT I’M THINKING

There’s never been a better time to be a basketball fan.

It feels like the game has really provided year-round entertainment the last few years. There’s plenty of outside of the traditional fall-to-spring schedules of the NBA and college hoops. It used to feel like the Olympics were the only way to watch high-level hoops in the summer.

The WNBA has continued to improve its product and accessibility. The same goes for things like The Basketball Tournament, which has teams of overseas professionals and former college players to compete for a $1 million prize. Beyond that, it’s become easier to watch international competitions abroad, top Pro-Ams like the Drew League and even elite AAU events thanks to the growth of streaming.

Every sport seems to be fighting for headlines and eyeballs even in their respective offseason. Every other sport is still chasing football, but basketball’s making some big strides.

WHAT I’M READING

Heat beat writer Ira Winderman took a look at Miami’s competition in the trade market for Damian Lillard for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Lillard’s preference to be traded to the Heat has become so obvious the NBA sent a memo to all teams threatening punishment if the 33-year-old point guard or his agent, Aaron Goodwin, made any public or private comments suggesting Lillard would be unwilling to play for another team. As Winderman states in his piece, the number of other possibly landing spots is limited by a few different factors.

Plenty of teams, like the Nuggets, have their point guard of the present and/or future. A few of the league’s younger teams are focused on developing their players for a few years from now, so Lillard wouldn’t make much sense, while other franchises lack the trade capital to facilitate a deal.

That leaves a handful of teams, at best, that could compete with Miami for Lillard’s services. Miami still feels like the eventual landing spot, though it might require a third team to get involved.

The List

Vinny’s five favorite basketball podcasts:

1. The Old Man and the Three

Hosted by JJ Redick, this podcast comes with a great blend of intelligent basketball talk paired with his own experiences. Most of the guests are current players, and Redick’s rapport, even with younger players, is obvious. Entertaining and informative is a tough combination to beat.

2. The Lowe Post

There’s rarely an episode that doesn’t come with a gem of NBA knowledge. Zach Lowe might be your favorite basketball reporter’s favorite basketball reporter. His guests range from players, coaches and executives to fellow journalists and more.

3. Club 520 Podcast

Who knew Jeff Teague was one of the funniest guys in the NBA ecosystem? I sure didn’t until I checked out his podcast. Teague’s a hilarious storyteller with an abundance of NBA experiences. It’s the most purely entertaining listen on the list.

4. The Ringer NBA Podcast

This might be a bit of an asterisk as the podcast is really a collection of a handful of different shows, but there’s something for every basketball fan. Austin Rivers’ podcast is a favorite listen on the Ringer network.

5. The Dunker Spot

Hosts Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones Jr. know ball. Their podcast provides plenty of proof. They also give the WNBA its due, which is helpful for those trying to expand their knowledge on the women’s game.

What They’re Saying

“Once it got to the Finals, that definitely is a whole ‘nother level of pressure. Just, you know you’re so close to knocking on the door of a championship, and we felt that,” Michael Porter Jr. said on his Curious Mike podcast. “But, at the same time, it’s basketball. It’s what you do your whole life. Once you’re inside those four lines, it’s nothing but basketball. You just kind of feel the rise in intensity, the weight of every shot, and that definitely escalates in the Finals.”

Porter was joined by his sister Cierra in his return to podcasting. They touch on a wide variety of topics, including MPJ’s game-day routine, injury history, approach to dealing with the outside noise and avoiding social media. The social media topic produced this gem: “There’s unlimited baddies on Instagram,” Porter said of his decision to ditch the temptation professional athletes face on social media.

The Porters’ conversation continues, touching on what he would be doing if not for basketball, his faith and his plans to one day live a minimalist lifestyle. Porter’s one of the more interesting guys on the Nuggets, and his podcast provides a look into the way he thinks. He just released another podcast with Peyton Manning about life after professional sports.