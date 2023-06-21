The first pick of Thursday’s NBA Draft won’t be a surprise, but things get interesting thereafter.

Unless there’s another trade, the Nuggets won’t get involved until late in the first round. After Wednesday’s trade with the Pacers, the Nuggets have the 29th, 32nd and 37th overall picks.

Here’s how The Denver Gazette predicts the first round:

Tier 1

No. 1: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama, F/C, France

It would take a fool to pass up on a 7-foot-3 amalgamation of Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis. The Spurs aren’t fools.

San Antonio wastes no time selecting another franchise cornerstone from abroad in the draft.

Tier 2

No. 2 - Charlotte Hornets

Scoot Henderson, G, G League Ignite

This early, the right approach is taking the best player available. That’s the strong and explosive 19-year-old guard who has two years of experience playing in an NBA-like setting.

No. 3 - Portland Trailblazers

Brandon Miller, G/F, Alabama

It’s likely Portland trades this pick to add another established player in an attempt to appease Damian Lillard.

If they don’t, Miller makes the most sense. At 6-foot-9, size won’t be an issue. He displayed an ability to score at all three levels and guard multiple positions, skills that are highly valued in the modern NBA.

Miller’s performance in the NCAA Tournament undermined what he did as a freshman, and he enters the draft as the clear top prospect among college players.

No. 4 - Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson, G, Overtime Elite

The 20-year-old is both the best fit and the potential is too much to pass up. The 6-7 guard would give the Rockets an explosive backcourt alongside Jalen Green. He also appears to have the chops to be the pick-and-roll operator and table-setter needed to maximize Alperen Sengun’s potential.

Tier 3

No. 5 - Detroit Pistons

Taylor Hendricks, F, Central Florida

The Pistons were the losers of the draft lottery. Taking Hendricks is a reach, but he’s flashed the potential to be the best player outside the top four.

He’s 6-8 with the ability to protect the rim and switch onto guards. On the other end, he looks the part of a stretch forward after shooting 39.4% from deep in his freshman season when he made 61 3-pointers and blocked 59 shots in 34 games.

No. 6 - Orlando Magic

Ausar Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite

The twins don’t have to wait long to celebrate.

Ausar lacks some of Amen’s handle and playmaking abilities, but the size and athleticism are almost … identical. Ausar provides good positional size and looks to be more of a three-and-d player, which should work well alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

No. 7 - Indiana Pacers

Cam Whitmore, G/F, Villanova

The 18-year-old is a gifted scorer and athlete.

It’s uncommon for a Villanova freshman to carry as large of a load as Whitmore did. He’s also among the younger players in the high school class of 2022. That might hurt him as a defender initially, but he projects to be more than capable on that end.

Indiana doesn’t have a need for a playmaker with Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard on the roster. Whitmore can play alongside Bennedict Mathurin to complete the Pacers’ young core.

Tier 4

No. 8 - Washington Wizards

Anthony Black, G, Arkansas

The Wizards start their rebuild with one of the biggest winners of the pre-draft process.

Black’s not the alpha-dog scorer Washington will need, but he could be the guy who sets up the franchise’s future No. 1 scorer and defends the opponent’s best guards when the time comes. Trading Bradley Beal started the rebuild, and the Wizards are in position to be patient while the solid defender with elite positional size at 6-7 develops his offensive game.

No. 9 - Utah Jazz

Jarace Walker, G/F, Houston

It’s a bit lower than most projections for the lockdown defender, but he’s the best player on the board and appears to be a fit in Utah.

Walker paired with Walker Kessler would give the Jazz a formidable defensive front court for years to come. His offensive role will probably be limited to transition opportunities and dump-off finishes to start his pro career.

No. 10 - Dallas Mavericks

Dereck Lively II, C, Duke

The Mavs are the first team in win-now mode to make a pick, and a plug-and-play center is the quickest way to expedite the process.

At 7-1, Lively’s defensive reputation and threat as a roller fit with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, if he stays in Dallas. Added rim protection is a necessity on a team with leaky defenders.

Doncic will provide enough easy buckets to make Lively’s life relatively easy on offense. The second-best 'big' on the board could also develop into pick-and-pop threat.

Tier 5

No. 11 - Orlando Magic (from Chicago)

Bilal Coulibaly, F, France

The addition of the 6-8 forward takes some pressure of Banchero on the defensive end.

There are some questions about his offensive game, but he’s an explosive athlete who should be able to impact the game as a cutter and finisher around the rim.

No. 12 - Oklahoma City Thunder

Gradey Dick, G/F, Kansas

The one-and-done wing from Wichita stays close to home to start his NBA career.

Dick is the best shooter in the draft, and that should be an appealing addition around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the young pieces in Oklahoma City. He’s got the athleticism to be at least a serviceable defender.

No. 13 - Toronto Raptors

Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky

Want a safe play in the draft? Take a highly decorated guard from Kentucky.

The defensive chops are there, and Wallace, at 6-4 with a 6-8 wingspan, has the length the Raptors love. With Fred VanVleet’s future with the Raptors in question, it makes sense to go after another guard late in the lottery.

No. 14 - New Orleans Pelicans

Kobe Bufkin, G, Michigan

The uncertainty surrounding Zion Williamson’s future in New Orleans leaves the Pelicans front office with a wide range of outcomes. Bufkin is a sensible selection. At 6-5, he's a solid defender and improved shooter, making a pretty solid fit in a lot of different situations.

No. 15 – Atlanta Hawks

Keyonte George, G, Baylor

No. 16 – Utah Jazz (from Minnesota)

Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Indiana

No. 17 – Los Angeles Lakers

Jordan Hawkins, G/F, Connecticut

The 6-5 lefty comes with one of the best shooting strokes in the draft class. He can help the Lakers from Day 1 with his shot-making ability, especially if Austin Reaves departs.

No. 18 – Miami Heat

Nick Smith Jr., G, Arkansas

No. 19 – Golden State Warriors

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F, Marquette

If the Warriors have to replace Draymond Green, they could do a lot worse than the versatile 6-10 Prosper.

No. 20 – Houston Rockets (from LA Clippers)

Noah Clowney, PF, Alabama

No. 21 – Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix)

Jett Howard, G/F, Michigan

No. 22 – Brooklyn Nets

Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara

No. 23 – Portland Trail Blazers (from NY Knicks)

Kris Murray, F, Iowa

No. 24 – Sacramento Kings

Jamie Jaquez, F, UCLA

No. 25 - Boston Celtics (from Memphis)

Rayan Rupert, G/F, France

No. 26 – Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland)

GG Jackson, F/C, South Carolina

No. 27 – Charlotte Hornets (from Denver)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, F/C, Indiana

No. 28 – Utah Jazz (from Philadelphia)

Ben Sheppard, G, Belmont

No. 29 – Denver Nuggets (from Indiana)

Amari Bailey, G, UCLA

The 19-year-old projects to do a lot of the same things Bruce Brown did for the Nuggets last season. At 6-4 with a 6-7 wingspan, Bailey has good size for a guard with high-level athleticism. As with Peyton Watson, there were ups and downs during his lone season at UCLA, but Bailey brings too much to the table for Denver to expect he’s available in the second round.

No. 30 – Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee)

Maxwell Lewis, G, Pepperdine

Fingers crossed

The Nuggets have draft picks at Nos. 29, 32 and 37. If Denver elects to use all three, here are five prospects the Nuggets should target:

1. Tristan Vukcevic (KK Partizan) — Always take giant Serbians who pass, shoot, think the game

2. Jaime Jaquez, Jr. (UCLA) — Wired-to-score forward won seven NCAA Tournament games

3. Julian Strawther (Gonzaga) — Plug-and-play shooter would snap Nuggets’ streak of no Zags

4. Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette) — Michael Malone likes 7-foot-1 wingspans with a motor

5. Leonard Miller (G League) — Nuggets must trade up to nab a 19-year-old with star potential

—Paul Klee