Paul Klee, sports editor

Nuggets 4, Timberwolves 2: Minnesota, which split the season series, would have a puncher's chance if it stopped punching things. Star defender Jaden McDaniels broke a hand punching a wall. Silly dude. Still, the T-Wolves have the No. 2 (Karl-Anthony Towns) and No. 3 (Anthony Edwards) best players after Jokic.

Suns 4, Clippers 1

Kings 4, Warriors 3

Grizzlies 4, Lakers 2

Bucks 4, Heat 1

Cavs 4, Knicks 2

76ers 4, Nets 0

Celtics 4, Hawks 0

NBA Finals: Celtics over Nuggets in 6

***

Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor

Nuggets 4, Timberwolves 2: This series will be close but Minnesota makes a lot of mistakes which will give the Nuggets a chance for easy baskets. Also, Nikola Jokic has no problem with Rudy Gobert or Karl-Anthony Towns. Jokic will dominate the series and Denver wins in six.

Suns 4, Clippers 3

Warriors 4, Kings 2

Grizzlies 4, Lakers 2

Bucks 4, Heat 1

Cavs 4, Knicks 3

76ers 4, Nets 2

Celtics 4, Hawks 0

NBA Finals: Bucks over Nuggets in six

***

Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets beat writer

Nuggets 4, Timberwolves 1: The gentleman's sweep. Minnesota is going to miss Jaden McDaniels a whole lot, and Rudy Gobert's stiff back isn't helping matters. The Timberwolves might find some success with Kyle Anderson guarding Nikola Jokic and Gobert or Karl-Anthony Towns hovering on the weak side to offer help, but it's going to be a quick series once Jokic finds a way to beat that defensive strategy.

Suns 4, Clippers 1

Warriors 4, Kings 3

Lakers 4, Grizzlies 3

Bucks 4, Heat 0

Cavs 4, Knicks 3

76ers 4, Nets 2

Celtics 4, Hawks 0

NBA Finals: Bucks over Suns in 7

***

Tyler King, sports reporter

Nuggets 4, Timberwolves 1: This is probably the ideal matchup for the Nuggets in the first round. Minnesota's Anthony Edwards is going to be a really good player for a long time and is probably the second-best player in the series — but he's not Nikola Jokic. This is a perfect matchup for the Denver big man and he should have a big series as the Nuggets win in five.

Suns 4, Clippers 2

Warriors 4, Kings 2

Lakers 4, Grizzlies 2

Bucks 4, Heat 1

Cavs 4, Knicks 3

76ers 4, Nets 1

Celtics 4, Hawks 1

NBA Finals: Bucks over Suns in 7