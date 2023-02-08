Nikola Jokic has good and bad news.

Bad news first — always. Jokic, who has expressed a desire to spend his entire career with the Nuggets, has no intention of playing as long as LeBron James, who set the NBA record for career points Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

“No,” Jokic said, shutting down a question if he could imagine having a 20-year career like James, after Denver’s 146-112 win over Minnesota on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

“Not a lot of people can do that in a sport. ... If you want to have an idol, he’s somebody that you can look up (to), because the guy is always in shape, always leading the team, playing consistent for 20 years, winning championships, winning MVPs.”

Jokic and James have both won multiple Most Valuable Player awards, and Tuesday was a good example why. The 38-year-old Lakers’ star dropped 38 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the game’s highest scorer and added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals to go with his 38,390 career points.

Denver’s back-to-back MVP logged another strong data point in his case for a third consecutive award, needing only 27 minutes, 45 seconds, of playing time to post 20 points, 16 assists, 12 rebounds, one block and one steal. He completed his league-leading 19th triple-double in the second quarter, which is something of a victory cigar for Denver.

The Nuggets haven't lost a game when Jokic posts 10 or more points, rebounds and assists. His 10th rebound came a few minutes late of breaking his own NBA record for the fastest triple-double. In 2018, he needed just 14:33 to record a triple-double against Milwaukee.

“It’s incredible that he had a triple-double in the first half,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “LeBron did it with just so much athleticism. Nikola does it with so much un-athleticism but equally as effective.”

Malone, who was on Cleveland’s coaching staff during James’s first stint with the Cavaliers, could reunite two of the best players he’s coached at this month’s All-Star Game. As the coach of the Western Conference team with the best record, Malone will coach a team captained by James. Jokic is hoping James will select him for his team a third time.

“He drafts me two times in a row, and we won it,” Jokic said. “It’s kind of nice when you win.”

Now the good news. Jokic and Aaron Gordon seemed to figure out a solution to a strategy opponents have used with varying success in recent weeks. Philadelphia and Minnesota used power forwards as the primary defender on Jokic, which allowed their rim-protecting centers, Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert, to roam near the basket as they dared Gordon to shoot.

The plan worked on Denver’s first possession as Gobert watched Gordon’s jumper from the elbow come up way short. Gordon then recorded two of his first-quarter assists on back-to-back possessions. The second came off a simple give-and-go action that turned into a three-point play. A couple of minutes later, Jokic turned the corner on Naz Reid, forcing Gobert to completely leave Gordon to cut off the baseline. That left Jokic an easy drop-off pass to Gordon for a dunk. Denver’s game-breaking 32-2 run followed, and the first quarter ended with Jokic (6) and Gordon (4) combining for 10 of the Nuggets’ 16 first-quarter assists.

“He was aggressive,” Jokic said of Gordon, who finished with 24 points, eight assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks.

“That matchup didn’t bother us, but we kind of didn’t know what to do. I think we figured out how we can impact the game even if, let’s say, the '4' is guarding me and the '5' is guarding him. I think we got better today, so that helped us.”