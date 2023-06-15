There were a couple of ‘F’ bombs dropped during the Denver Nuggets’ championship celebration Thursday at Civic Center Parker, but the loudest ‘F’ word was more family friendly.

After leading the Nuggets to the first championship in the franchise’s 47-year NBA history, Finals Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic wasn’t very excited about delaying his trip home for Thursday’s parade. A couple of hours riding through downtown on top of a fire truck with Jamal Murray, his family and Nuggets owners Stan and Josh Kroenke changed his tune.

“You know that I told (people), I don’t want to stay for (the) parade, but I (expletive) want to stay on parade. This is the best day of my (expletive) life,” Jokic told the crowd. “This is amazing. We’re all going to remember this our whole lives. This one is for you. We love you, Denver.”

The crowd was estimated to be around 500,000, many wearing Jokic and Murray jerseys on the route from Union Station to Civic Center Park. When Jokic stepped up to the microphone to briefly address the crowd, he had to wait roughly 30 seconds for the “M-V-P” chants to die down.

“Ok, ok, ok, ok,” Jokic said with increasing urgency. “Thank you. Thank you.”

Jokic was one of a handful of members of the team to speak at the post-parade celebration. He wasn’t the only one to use expletives. The Nuggets coach got in on the fun. Malone, outfitted with sunglasses, an icy chain and a shirt that read “put this in your pipe and smoke it,” threw around the word “dynasty” and continued to let people know neither he nor the rest of the team is satisfied with just one championship celebration.

“We’re running this (expletive) back,” Malone said on the eight-year anniversary of his hiring in Denver.

Beers and hard seltzers were thrown to and from the vehicles carrying the Nuggets players, coaches, executives, training staff and other team employees. One skipped across the vehicle and struck Jokic’s wife, Natalija, in the face during the parade. The Denver Gazette confirmed she was OK after the parade, and the celebration continued.

At the end, Malone thanked the fans for the support throughout the year. To cap the celebration, he invited the crowd to join in for the team’s final sendoff for this season. After every game, the Nuggets huddled with raised hands meeting in the middle. After a three count, the team yells “Family” in unison. Thursday, the franchise’s family tree had half a million additional branches.

“One … two … three …” Malone said

“Family!” the crowd answered.