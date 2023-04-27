Nikola Jokic recorded a typical stat line in atypical fashion as the Denver Nuggets closed out the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games Tuesday at Ball Arena.

The 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists, good for the eighth triple-double of his playoff career, looked like any other night for one of the league’s three leading candidates for Most Valuable Player, but it was different than most of his games. Jokic finished the regular season with a 63.2 field goal percentage. In the 69 regular-season games he played, he shot worse than 50 percent in just three. Tuesday, he made 8 of 29 shots (27.6%), his least efficient shooting night of the season.

He made three 3-pointers and got some easy buckets around the rim but was atypically inefficient in the mid-range and floater areas.

“He was 8 of 29, but what I loved was the 40% from the field didn’t detract us from staying aggressive,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, citing his team’s 36 free throws.

Jokic shot 10 of those free throws, making nine. The exception was the first of two free throws with 2.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Denver ahead by two points. His aggressiveness was a big part of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert fouling out of the game in the final minute.

“He’s unrelenting. That guy is just a worker. Every single day, you never have to worry about Nikola Jokic showing up, doing his job,” Malone said. “His consistency … I marvel at that sometimes. He’s able to play at this level as consistently as he does. That’s what separates good players from great players.”

The impact didn’t end on the offensive end. The Nuggets coach awarded his big man the team’s defensive player of the game chain, which drew a scoff and eye roll from Jokic at the podium.

“That was your answer,” he said.

While he wasn’t in the mood to take much credit, the Nuggets did ask Jokic to be more aggressive while defending pick-and-roll actions, especially those involving the explosive Anthony Edwards. That meant quickly shuffling his feet far from the basket and hustling back to his man as soon as the Nuggets were successful in making Edwards give up the ball.

“We tried to blitz him and get the ball out of his hands, and I felt Nikola really committed to that,” Malone said. “(He) was up at the level in pick and rolls, moving his feet and giving it all he had.”

Jokic wasn’t just doing the small stuff that doesn’t show up in the box score defensively. He also blocked two shots and recorded a pair of steals.

“He has great hands, playing cat and mouse with Rudy and Towns in there. Rebounding, getting deflections, just those little things. Those little possessions matter so much, and he’s been doing that all series,” Jamal Murray said.

“Tonight, he stepped up big in that way.”

That kind of defensive effort could be critical in Denver's second-round series against Phoenix, which starts Saturday, with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant all comfortable operating and scoring out of the pick-and-roll.

The poor shooting performance dropped Jokic’s field goal percentage to 48.5% from the series despite going 40 for 70 (57.1%) in the first four games against Minnesota. He also made half of the 22 3-pointers he took in five games and made 70.6% of his free throws, not that he’s counting anything but the Nuggets’ four wins.

“When you play, you don’t think about shooting percentage or this and that,” Jokic said postgame. “You just want to win the game. If you have an open shot, it’s supposed to be a good shot, you just take it.”

NUGGETS VS. SUNS SCHEDULE

Game 1: Saturday, April 29, Ball Arena

Game 2: Monday, May 1, Ball Arena

Game 3: Friday, May 5, Phoenix

Game 4: Sunday, May 7, Phoenix

Game 5: Tuesday, May 9, Ball Arena*

Game 6: Thursday, May 11, Phoenix*

Game 7: Sunday, May 14, Phoenix*

*if necessary