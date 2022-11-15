The Nuggets will be missing the two-time MVP on Wednesday against the New York Knicks due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

Nikola Jokic joined Bones Hyland, who will also miss the game, in the league's "health and safety protocols."

A vaccinated player who tests positive for COVID-19 or receives an inconclusive test is placed in health and safety protocols, while unvaccinated players enter protocols with a positive or inconclusive test or if they are deemed to be a close contact of someone with COVID-19, according to a Sporting News report from 2021. The updated protocols for this season included weekly testing for unvaccinated players, while vaccinated players are only required to test when exhibiting symptoms or when directed by a team or league physician.

Wednesday will be the third game Hyland's missed since entering protocols. Jokic could also miss Friday and Sunday's games in Dallas, if he is facing the same timeline as Hyland.

Aaron Gordon was listed as questionable against the Knicks with what the team called a "non-COVID illness." Point guard Ish Smith is also considered doubtful with a calf strain that has kept him out for a handful of games.

Without Jokic, the Nuggets are left with DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji as potential starters at center. Michael Malone has also opted to play smaller at times with Gordon or Jeff Green at center.

Hyland and Smith's unavailability has forced Bruce Brown to play minutes as a backup guard, creating more minutes on the wings for some reserves who should be ready for expanded roles this week.