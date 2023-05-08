Nikola Jokic is good to go for Game 5 Tuesday.

But the Nuggets superstar didn't escape an altercation with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia unscathed.

Jokic will not face suspension but will be ordered to pay a $25,000 fine for his involvement in a second-quarter skirmish Sunday, the NBA announced. The league said Jokic made "improper contact" with Ishbia.

The announcement came from NBA head of operations Joe Dumars. Dumars is the former Pistons teammate of Isiah Thomas, who was seated next to Ishbia at Footprint Center. Thomas is on the board of directors of the Ishbia family's United Wholesale Mortgage company.

The Nuggets did not believe punishment of any kind was necessary, Michael Malone describing Ishbia's "embellishment" of the contact as "comical."

"He's a fan. He cannot influence the game by holding the ball," Jokic said Sunday.

The series is tied 2-2. Tipoff Tuesday is 8 pm.

—Paul Klee