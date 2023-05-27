No one knew it at the time, but a missed 3-pointer from Nikola Jokic in 2014 gave a glimpse into what the future held for Nuggets fans.

Well, the missed shot by Jokic may have been the end result of the play, but it was what happened in the build-up that now looks eerily similar to what fans across the league see every time Denver takes the floor.

It was the 2014 Nike Hoop Summit and both Jokic (Serbia) and Jamal Murray (Canada) were playing for the international team and near the end of the first quarter, Jokic set a screen for Murray and then quickly re-screens, allowing Murray to change direction. Murray draws the attention of both defenders, leaving Jokic wide open at the 3-point line. Jokic’s shot barely hit the front of the rim, but if there was ever a play that birthed the now famous two-man game between Jokic and Murray, that was it.

Please watch this clip of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić playing together on Team World at the 2014 Nike Hoop Summit. It’s like we were getting a glimpse into the future, of what would be, and we had no idea pic.twitter.com/P2iWoR8JQt — Katy Winge (@katywinge) May 25, 2023

Nearly nine years since the first time the two shared the court together, the deadly Jokic-Murray combination has the Nuggets within four games of the first NBA title in franchise history.

This team wouldn’t be where it is without a lot of key pieces on the team. But the Jokic-Murray pick-and-roll is this team’s bread and butter and there’s a reason coach Michael Malone goes to it any time the team needs a bucket late in games. You could make a nearly 20-minute long highlight reel just from plays between the two this postseason.

The two may live very different lives off the court and they may not hang out much away from the arena, but on the court they have the perfect, in-sync relationship.

“We talk the language on the court when we’re playing,” Murray said. “We just read the game and play off each other. It’s hard to explain, there’s no selfishness when I’m playing the game. We’re just kinda free flowing, playing the game and it has been working.”

For Murray, it all goes back to his rookie season in the league — Jokic’s second year.

The two were both coming off the bench together and shared the court a lot. It was clear early on that Murray had something special going with Jokic.

“I’d say then we kinda developed a chemistry,” Murray said, “Then soon we both started playing off each other more and started figuring out where we liked the ball, when we liked the ball, when I’m going to pass, when he’s going to pass, when he’s driving, when to relocate, where to relocate, all the details we picked up together over time.”

After not seeing it for over two calendar years due to Murray’s knee injury, people may have forgotten how effective and efficient the Nuggets offense is when they’re on the court together, but the stats speak for themselves.

In the regular season, among two-man lineups that played at least 1,500 minutes together, the Jokic-Murray combination was third in the entire league with an offensive rating over 123. In the playoffs, the Jokic-Murray combination is once again third in offensive rating among lineups that played at least 250 minutes together.

It’s even gotten to the point when one of them instinctively knows when the team needs to run the offense through the pick-and-roll between the two of them. Jokic made the call to go to in Game 3 against the Lakers and it arguably won them the game in that monster fourth quarter.

“He said on the bench, let's go to this play,” Malone said after Game 3. “Let me and Jamal play (the) whole side of the floor, and we'll make the right reads. We milked that down the stretch. Coach Jokic did a great job tonight.

For Jokic, there isn’t one moment he can pick out early in their respective careers. Jokic had a similar chemistry with Gary Harris before Murray became more involved in the Nuggets offense, but he still was able to notice something early on in Murray’s time in Denver that gave him a clue that Murray would be a big-time player for years to come.

“He always had that fight inside him,” Jokic said. “He always wanted to be something bigger than he was in that moment. If I have one thing that I remember (about) him in (his) rookie year, it was that he was always hungry for more.”