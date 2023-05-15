Get past the obvious differences and the Lakers and Nuggets are led by similar superstars.

In LeBron James, the Lakers have an athletic freak whose reading of the game has allowed him to amass one of basketball’s best résumés over the past 20 seasons. In Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have a brilliant basketball mind who has developed the physical conditioning necessary to keep up in the modern NBA. The two stars start their showdown with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line, beginning with Tuesday’s Game 1 at Ball Arena.

“It shows you there’s a lot of different ways to be great,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Monday’s practice. “You can be one of the greatest players of all time like LeBron – tremendous athlete. Or, you could be not, maybe, a great athlete like Nikola but still have the IQ, still have the ability to make everyone around you better. Both of those guys take the greatest joy in making a play for somebody else. That’s something I’ve always admired about LeBron and Nikola.”

Jokic shared some of his admiration for James, who led the Lakers past the Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals by averaging 24.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists in their second-round series.

“He’s really, really, really, really affected the game in every possible way,” Jokic said. “He’s still leading the league in transition. He’s still a force, a one-man fast break.”

Respect came from the other direction, too. Lakers coach Darvin Ham joked that the best way for the Lakers to slow down Jokic would be criminal.

“Try to catch him out of his house and kidnap him,” Ham said after the Lakers practice.

The Lakers’ other star, Anthony Davis, will start the series guarding Jokic, Ham said. The Lakers coach added they will have to throw different looks at Denver’s star. Jokic praised Davis’s ability to make a variety of different shots and use his athleticism on the other end to block or alter shots.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The last time the Lakers and Nuggets met in the playoffs, the Lakers had more frontcourt depth with Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris on the roster. Jokic said he didn’t remember much about that series, played in the bubble in 2020 in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and added the Lakers have made enough changes since their last meeting in the regular season to render any prior experience useless. James and Davis are two of the few holdovers from the Lakers’ 2020 championship squad that eliminated the Nuggets in five games of the Western Conference finals.

“This is going to be basically a new team for us,” Jokic said.

“Everything is new. Everything is different. They’re playing amazing this playoffs.”

The Nuggets coach has a rare perspective on the two biggest stars of the series. Malone spent five seasons with James, while he was an assistant in Cleveland, and has been Denver’s coach for all eight of Nikola Jokic’s NBA seasons.

“I feel really blessed to have coached both of those guys,” Malone said. "I see many similarities. You take away the athleticism, which is a striking difference, but their IQ, their feel for the game, seeing things before they happen, their ability to make everyone around them better.”

Murray listed as questionable

An illness is still bothering Jamal Murray a week after he first felt sick. The Nuggets listed their starting point guard as questionable for Game 1 on Tuesday at Ball Arena with a non-COVID illness.

Murray was also listed as questionable Thursday prior to Game 6 against Phoenix. He played in that game and helped the Nuggets advance with 26 points, four rebounds and four assists. After the game, he said he had felt ill for a few days with Thursday being the worst of it. The Nuggets had a couple of days off before reconvening for practice Sunday.

Murray was in the gym for Monday’s practice, but his activity level is unknown. Murray walked into the foyer outside the Ball Arena practice court while media waited for practice to end, but he was not on the court for the team’s end-of-practice shooting competition.