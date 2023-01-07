Nikola Jokic is, to be clear, not a robot. But if he was, he would be one of those almost impossible-to-beat automated chess masters.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the two-time Most Valuable Player is “like a computer” after Jokic diced the Cleveland Cavaliers, which entered Friday night’s game at Ball Arena with the league’s top defensive rating before giving up 121 points to the Nuggets, for another efficient triple-double. His 28 points came on 17 shots. He made 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range and all five free throws. He started the night by methodically going at Cleveland center Jarrett Allen with a series of post moves and floaters.
He altered his attack in the second half, hitting all three of his 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the third quarter. When Jokic drove to the basket and put the Nuggets up 16 with under four minutes to play, it was checkmate.
“Well, I got to be careful here,” Malone started his answer when asked what allowed Jokic and the offense to be so successful against Allen and the Cavaliers. “Nikola doesn’t see Defensive Player of the Year guys. We’ve seen that a lot recently. It just doesn’t matter who’s in front of him. He’s a great player, and he’s going to find a way to score and be efficient in doing so. Jarrett Allen is a hell of a player.”
Four of Jokic’s 15 rebounds came on the offensive glass and he posted 10 assists against four turnovers. He admitted his process can somewhat resemble an operating system. When a one-on-one matchup is recognized, scoring is the most effective attack. As soon as a second defender comes, Jokic’s hard drive starts to predict things a couple of moves ahead and frequently finds the most lethal pass. It’s an approach that has shown little vulnerability despite the myriad of defensive strategies that have been deployed.
“To be honest, I don’t think about who is first or who is last or whatever. I don’t look that much at the stats, you know, because I always say basketball is a live game. You never know what can happen,” Jokic said.
“I think you can see why they’re the No. 1 defense. They protect the paint really well. They’re long in the gaps. They can contest shots, and they can rebound. They don’t allow so many offensive rebounds.”
Unlike a computer, Jokic spent Saturday celebrating Christmas with his family in line with Serbian tradition and the Julian calendar. After a day of celebration, Denver’s Saint Nikola will be back to his game ahead of Monday's home game against the Lakers and LeBron James, another chess master on the court.
“I compare those two a lot, and people think I’m crazy, but aside from the athleticism, their IQ and their ability to play chess and not checkers is just remarkable,” Malone said, including LeBron James in Jokic’s company. “To read the situation – not only how I’m being guarded, but the other four defenders on the floor – yeah, Nikola, he’s like a computer, man. He reads that stuff really quick and makes the right read 9.9 times out of 10.”
