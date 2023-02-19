SALT LAKE CITY - While it looked like Nikola Jokic selected himself to be on Team LeBron for Sunday’s All-Star Game, the reality is less exciting.

Jokic didn’t see Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen standing to the side and assumed he was the last player picked, so he walked over toward LeBron James before his name was announced. Markkanen joked about Jokic’s inadvertent slight and made sure he stuck around for Jokic’s explanation.

“I just stood up because I thought I was last,” Jokic said. “I felt bad.”

Despite being one of the last two players selected, there were no hard feelings. Jokic understands his game isn’t suited for the exhibition setting.

“I would not draft myself either,” Jokic said.

After the teams were selected, it was another mostly meaningless All-Star Game. But Jokic still managed to make history.

The Nuggets’ center became the first player to start on All-Star Game on his birthday. He didn’t have any big birthday plans. He had to get back to Denver to make the most of his lone day off before the Nuggets reconvene to prepare for the regular season’s resumption Thursday in Cleveland, though he lobbied for an extra day off.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I'm going to talk to coach,” Jokic said. "It's going to be two, maybe."

Larry Nance Sr. is the only other player to participate in an All-Star game on his birthday. The high-flying Suns and Cavaliers forward did so in 1989, a handful of years before Jokic was born.

The fresh 28-year-old didn’t act any different. He didn’t take a shot in his first seven-minute stint. Instead, he dished out three assists - alley-oops to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid - and grabbed two rebounds in the first quarter. Speaking Saturday, Jokic said his goal was to score two points. He grabbed an offensive rebound and accomplished his goal in the second quarter. Jokic finished with four points, five rebounds, six assists and a couple of steals.

Team LeBron and Team Giannis finished the first quarter tied at 46. Team Giannis won the second quarter 53-46 and the third 59-49. Despite winning the fourth quarter 34-26, Team LeBron and the Nuggets contingent ended up on the wrong side of 184-175 final score.

“It’s an honor to be here. It’s an honor to be a part of a great weekend (with) great players,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “But that is the worst basketball game ever played.”