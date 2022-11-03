Nikola Jokic is officially one of one.
With his assist to Aaron Gordon in the third quarter of Thursday’s 122-110 win in Oklahoma City, Jokic recorded the 79th triple-double of his NBA career, the most by a center in NBA history.
Jokic finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists to break a tie with Wilt Chamberlain and climb to sixth in the career triple-double standings regardless of position.
“It’s nice just to be compared with a guy who is probably one of the best ever,” Jokic, never one to boast about his accomplishments, told NBA TV after the game. “It’s some kind of legacy, probably, that that leaves behind. So, it’s nice.”
Only Russell Westbrook (194), Oscar Roberston (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107) and LeBron James (105) have more than Jokic. Westbrook and James, 30-something-year-old teammates on the Lakers, are the only current players ahead of the Nuggets center. Early in his eighth NBA season, Jokic would either have to extend his career into his mid or late 30s or eliminate the games where he finishes a point, rebound or assist shy of the 10-10-10 threshold, a regular occurrence that’s already happened a couple of times this season.
Thursday’s performance was Jokic’s second triple-double of the season against the Thunder, though he faced different defensive schemes.
Oklahoma City regularly sent a double team from the opposite side in the teams’ first meeting of the season, and Jokic recorded a 13-assist triple-double in another Nuggets win.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone vowed to get Jokic a post touch early in Thursday’s game in Oklahoma City to see how the Thunder would guard the back-to-back Most Valuable Player and stuck to his plan.
“They literally double-teamed him every time,” Malone said pregame. “They came from the baseline side. We made 20 3s; we had 34 assists that game. … We’ll post him early to see what their coverage is going to be.”
The Nuggets threw it into Jokic in the mid-post on their first possession. The double-team didn’t come, but Jokic still found Jamal Murray for an open 3-pointer with a cross-court pass. Despite the lack of a second defender, Jokic took just one shot in his first 8 minutes and 42 seconds of playing time. He did record four rebounds and six assists in his first stint. Jokic took his second shot, his first make, in the final minutes of the second quarter and finished the first half with 2 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.
He looked for his shot more often in the third quarter and made history when he drove toward the basket, attracted an extra defender and dropped off a pass for Gordon in front of the rim.
Point guard shortage persists
Bones Hyland (hip) and Ish Smith (calf) were downgraded from questionable to out in the hour before tipoff, leading to a shortage of healthy point guards behind Jamal Murray.
The problem got even more complicated for Malone when Bruce Brown, who shifted into the role of second-unit point guard, picked up his second foul late in the first quarter. The Nuggets avoided a crisis as Murray played through an inadvertent headbutt and Brown finished 32 minutes of playing time with four fouls.
Nnaji’s night ends early
Zeke Nnaji scored a couple of tough buckets off offensive rebounds to help the Nuggets stretch the lead to 19 in the second quarter, but a reported ankle sprain limited him to 5:29 of playing time. He posted four points and five rebounds, three of which came on the offensive glass. He entered the game without a rebound this season.
Nnaji, who has been in a battle with DeAndre Jordan for minutes at back-up center, played a season-high nine minutes in the first matchup of the season against the Thunder. He played fewer than 5 minutes in his four other appearances heading into Thursday.
Jordan did not play Thursday even with Nnaji out. Jeff Green picked up the slack by playing 19 minutes off the bench.
Most Triple-Doubles by Centers
Nikola Jokic, 79
Wilt Chamberlain, 78
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Chris Webber 21
Domantas Sabonis, 18
Bill Russell, 17
NUGGETS 122, THUNDER 110
What happened: The Nuggets scored the first 13 points and led by as many as 19 early in the second. Denver held on for a 71-57 halftime lead before the Thunder used a 38-point third quarter to take a two-point lead to the fourth. The Nuggets won the decisive fourth quarter 29-15 to improve to 5-3 on the season. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 27 points.
What went right: The Nuggets shot the skin off the ball once again. Denver finished 18 of 31 (58.1%) from 3-point range. Jamal Murray went 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 24 points. Gordon went 3 of 4, while Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown each went 3 for 6.
What went wrong: The Nuggets became the latest team to get cooked by Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with a game-high 37 points. He made 13 of 17 shots from the field and all 11 of his free throw attempts.
Highlight of the night: With the Nuggets down 2 in the opening minutes in the final quarter, Murray used Brown’s screen to get a step on Lu Dort. The Thunder guard recovered just enough to be a part of Murray’s reverse, one-handed poster dunk over a pair of defenders. Darius Bazley was called for a foul on the play, and Murray’s free throw gave the Nuggets the lead. Aaron Gordon also had a couple of impressive dunks, but none were as important to the win as Murray’s and-one.
On deck: The Nuggets return to Denver for a game against the Spurs on Saturday before hitting the road for four games next week.