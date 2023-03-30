Caution comes at a cost, though it’s likely one Nikola Jokic is ok with paying.

After the Nuggets held Jokic out of Thursday’s game with right calf tightness, Denver’s star center only has six games to add the assists necessary to become the third player in league history to average a triple-double. That’s not enough reason for coach Michael Malone to risk further injury or change the way the team plays whenever their Most Valuable Player candidate returns.

“Knowing Nikola, if it wasn’t authentic, it wouldn’t mean anything. It would almost be hollow. We’re not going to go out there and just play him to have that accomplished. I mean, it would be neat,” Malone said prior to Thursday’s game against the Pelicans.

“But that’s what I love about Nikola. He’s not a stat-padder. He’s not a stat-chaser, and if it happened in an inorganic manner, I think it would lose its luster.”

Thomas Bryant started in Jokic's place against the Pelicans alongside the rest of the regular starters.

Malone said rest isn’t as much of a concern as getting completely healthy prior to the start of the postseason these days. The Nuggets are closing in on securing the top seed in the Western Conference and will have to wait until the play-in rounds are completed before their first-round opponent is determined. That could mean a week between the regular-season finale on April 9 and their first playoff game.

“There's ample opportunity to get guys rest,” Malone said. “I think the bigger concern would be just making sure guys are not only rested, but healthy. That's at the forefront of every discussion we are having right now.”

Jokic will take averages of 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists to the next game he plays. With the Nuggets headed to Phoenix for another game Friday, there’s no guarantee Jokic will play against the Suns.

“It's just been something kind of brewing a little bit. He was able to get through the Philadelphia game. In practice yesterday, he didn't do a whole lot. Obviously, being ultra cautious with where we're at in the season,” Malone said. “If there's any doubt, we're going to definitely err on the side of caution."

The Nuggets coach spoke confidently that averaging a triple-double is in Jokic’s future, even if it doesn’t happen this season.