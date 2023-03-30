Caution comes at a cost, though it’s likely one Nikola Jokic is ok with paying.

After the Nuggets held Jokic out of Thursday’s game with right calf tightness, Denver’s star center only has six games to add the assists necessary to become the third player in league history to average a triple-double. That’s not enough reason for coach Michael Malone to risk further injury or change the way the team plays whenever their Most Valuable Player candidate returns.

“Knowing Nikola, if it wasn’t authentic, it wouldn’t mean anything. It would almost be hollow. We’re not going to go out there and just play him to have that accomplished. I mean, it would be neat,” Malone said prior to Thursday’s game against the Pelicans.

“But that’s what I love about Nikola. He’s not a stat-padder. He’s not a stat-chaser, and if it happened in an inorganic manner, I think it would lose its luster.”

Thomas Bryant started in Jokic's place against the Pelicans alongside the rest of the regular starters.

Malone said rest isn’t as much of a concern as getting completely healthy prior to the start of the postseason these days. The Nuggets are closing in on securing the top seed in the Western Conference and will have to wait until the play-in rounds are completed before their first-round opponent is determined. That could mean a week between the regular-season finale on April 9 and their first playoff game.

“There's ample opportunity to get guys rest,” Malone said. “I think the bigger concern would be just making sure guys are not only rested, but healthy. That's at the forefront of every discussion we are having right now.”

Jokic will take averages of 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists to the next game he plays. With the Nuggets headed to Phoenix for another game Friday, there’s no guarantee Jokic will play against the Suns.

“It's just been something kind of brewing a little bit. He was able to get through the Philadelphia game. In practice yesterday, he didn't do a whole lot. Obviously, being ultra cautious with where we're at in the season,” Malone said. “If there's any doubt, we're going to definitely err on the side of caution."

The Nuggets coach spoke confidently that averaging a triple-double is in Jokic’s future, even if it doesn’t happen this season.

PELICANS 107, NUGGETS 88

What happened: The Pelicans punished the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets early, creating a 10-point edge in the first four minutes. Some solid defense from Denver’s second unit made it a four-point game to start the second. New Orleans extends its lead to 50-40 at halftime. After falling behind by as many as 19, the Nuggets closed within 12 to start the fourth quarter. Denver would get within nine points with enough time to mount a comeback but came up short to see their lead atop the Western Conference shrink to three games.

What went right: Bruce Brown scored in double figures for the fourth consecutive game. Brown appears to be regaining his scoring touch at the right time for a second unit that has struggled in stretches. He led a solid bench effort with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.

What went wrong: Jamal Murray was the only member of the Nuggets to hit a 3-pointer. With Murray going 4 for 10, the rest of the Nuggets went 0-18 from 3. Michael Porter Jr. (0-7) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (0-4) combined to go 0-11.

The Nuggets also missed 12 of their 32 free throws.

Highlight of the night: Christian Braun showed off his bounce once again. After rising up for a put-back dunk against Philadelphia on Monday, the Nuggets rookie put down a driving dunk over Brandon Ingram in the third quarter Thursday and another over Naji Marshall early in the fourth.

Up next: The Nuggets head to Phoenix for Friday’s game against the Suns.