LOS ANGELES - There was no question Nikola Jokic could, and would, go the distance to deliver the Denver Nuggets their first trip to the NBA Finals.

Jokic played 45 minutes and 16 seconds of a possible 48 minutes, including every second from 9:16 left in the second quarter until the clock was full of zeroes and the Nuggets had officially swept the Lakers with a 113-111 win Monday in Los Angeles. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he didn’t consult his superstar when deciding to ride him through to the finish.

“I learned a long time ago, man, if you ask somebody something, they can say no,” Malone joked. “I didn’t ask, you know what I mean. It was one of those situations, they weren’t taking their guys out. Nikola – and I’m not joking when I say this – is just an ultra-conditioned athlete. The guy can play for minutes on top of minutes at play at a high level. You saw the plays he made down the stretch.”

If Malone would’ve asked, he would’ve liked the answer. Jokic said that’s among his favorite parts of the postseason.

“That’s why (the) playoffs are so nice and so interesting, because you don’t care about how tired you are,” Jokic said. “You don’t care about your minutes, your fouls, your (shooting) percentage, this and that. You just want to win the game.”

Jokic delivered in different ways over the course of the game. His 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists were good his eighth triple-double in 15 postseason games, good for the most of any single postseason. He once again passed Wilt Chamberlain for the record.

“I think he’s shown other people, nationally, that he’s real. Like, what he’s doing is real. The MVPs are real. The triple-doubles are real. All the narratives, the silly narratives this year were just that – silly and somewhat ignorant,” Malone said. “I think Nikola has gone through three rounds now where he’s averaging a triple-double in the playoffs. Have you seen any stat padding out there? I’m serious. Enough of the silliness, like the guy is a great player. Give him his damn respect.”

The winner of the NBA’s first Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player award scored a couple of points and grabbed a couple of rebounds in the first quarter but got two other key players going with six early assists. He set up all three of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s 3-pointers in the first quarter and dished out two others to Aaron Gordon.

Jokic’s first 3 fell early in the second quarter, and he finished the first half with 10 points, eight assists and four rebounds. He hit the glass hard in the third, grabbing his 10th rebound before recording another assist. Assists to Michael Porter Jr. and Caldwell-Pope gave Jokic the most triple-doubles in a single postseason with more than four minutes left in the third quarter. He started the fourth with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists after the Nuggets won the third quarter 36-16.

Denver’s one-of-a-kind center added to his point total with a shimmy in the post that sent LeBron James the wrong way, giving the Nuggets a four-point lead with seven minutes remaining.

Adversity arrived in the form of a couple of quick offensive fouls, giving him five for the game, with more than five minutes to play. Jokic managed to stay on the court the rest of the way and make the requisite big plays. His third 3-pointer, a step-back 3 off one foot that just beat the buzzer, put the Nuggets up six with under three minutes to play. He joked it was his signature shot.

“I’m off balance my entire life,” Jokic said. “That’s normal for me.”

With the game tied in the final minute, Jokic muscled his way to the hoop for a go-ahead layup that ended up being the game-winner thanks to a clutch block by Aaron Gordon on LeBron James with 1.4 seconds left.

Minutes later, he was being mobbed by his teammates after winning the first award named for Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

“He’s a maestro with the basketball,” Aaron Gordon said. “He’s a savant.”