Nikola Jokic’s aggressiveness told the story of Game 1.

The Nuggets’ two-time Most Valuable Player put the team on his broad back early, and Denver led comfortably through the first three quarters in a 132-126 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

“Nikola was great,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Jokic led the Nuggets to victory with 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and a couple of blocks.

“His aggression, him driving the ball, dunking the ball in traffic … We always talk about an aggressive Nikola Jokic is a very effective Nikola Jokic. Hell of a job by him.”

Jokic’s first two buckets, both put-backs, helped the Nuggets jump out to a 22-9 advantage in the first six minutes. He was guarded almost exclusively by Lakers forward Anthony Davis, regarded as one of the best big-man defenders in the NBA, with the help of a double team to start the game. It didn’t matter. Jokic grabbed six offensive rebounds in the first quarter, 12 in total, and made four of his first six shots to go with a couple of first-quarter blocks.

The Lakers later switched up their strategy, going one-on-one against Jokic. Los Angeles closed the game with a bigger lineup on the court that had Rui Hachimura guarding Jokic with Davis, who starred for the Lakers, floating around to offer help.

“You have to give him different looks from a game-plan standpoint and from a personnel standpoint,” Malone said. “When he felt there was one-on-one coverage, (he was) facing up and getting to the basket and using that understated athleticism to finish in the traffic."

That understated athleticism was on display in the second quarter. His highlight of the night came when he spun past Davis toward the baseline and elevated for a dunk before Davis could catch up.

“That spin move was tough. That gave me more energy,” Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said.

That dunk completed a double-double with more than seven minutes left in the second quarter.

“He can jump higher than you think,” Nuggets guard Jamal Murray added.

Jokic recorded his 12th playoff triple-double in the third quarter with assists to Caldwell-Pope on back-to-back baskets.

Jokic ended the third quarter with an off-balance 3 that beat the buzzer and gave the Nuggets a 14-point lead to start the fourth. He made his first three 3-pointers and began the fourth quarter with 31 points, 19 rebounds and 12 assists.

“We had some shots that we needed, obviously, in a game like tonight,” Malone said.

He added a few late free throws to hold off the Lakers’ late surge and keep Denver undefeated at home in the postseason.

“That was great to see,” Malone said of Jokic’s aggressiveness on the night. “He’s going to continue to have to do that at a high level.”