There was good reason for Nikola Jokic’s out-of-character victory lap around the Nuggets practice court.

In a video posted to the team’s Twitter account Thursday, Jokic runs with his arms elevated above his head before leaping for a chest bump with Michael Porter Jr. He loops his path around coach Michael Malone, who sports a big smile.

Jokic rarely celebrates with such emotion.

“I won, first time, the shooting contest in eight years. That’s why,” Jokic explained Friday.

“I was just happy I won.”

The Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at 6 pm Saturday in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinal.

All signs point to Jokic feeling pretty good with his 3-point shot. After taking six 3-pointers in the first three games of the Minnesota series, Jokic took eight apiece in Games 4 and 5. He went 8 of 16 in those final two games and finished the series 11 of 22 from deep.

“I love when Nikola shoots the 3. I love when he shoots it even when he’s missing, because when that shot is going, that really makes us hard to guard,” Malone said.

“If Nikola is scoring at all three levels – in the post and the paint, the foul line and from the 3 – then we become really hard to guard.”

The Timberwolves dared Jokic to shoot at times in the first round. Rudy Gobert, Jokic’s primary defender, tried to stay close to the basket. That afforded Jokic plenty of 3-point looks, especially from the top of the key. Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton is a more mobile defender of centers.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I don’t care who guards Nikola Jokic. I have full confidence that he’s able to go out there, play at a high level and a very efficient level,” Malone said.

“Nikola respects Deandre, his physicality, his skill level and he understands that it’s going to be a challenge.”

It’s unclear if Jokic will be offered the same looks against the Suns. Jokic has given some thought to how the Suns might try to guard him but added putting too much stock in that plan can be a fool’s errand.

“You just think about it,” Jokic said. “Then, when the game comes, it’s completely different.”

What is clearer is Jokic’s respect for his Suns counterpart. The two matched up in the playoffs a couple of years ago when the Suns swept a Jamal Murray-less Nuggets squad in the second round on their way to the NBA Finals, but Jokic said there was no revenge on his mind.

“It’s a good fight down there. He’s a talented player. He’s never had the opportunity or chance to be the main guy. I think he has the talent for that,” Jokic said. "

“He’s really good (at) being in the right spot at the right time. He’s really efficient down there. It’s going to be fun.”

If Jokic wants to take the fight to the perimeter, where he's made 38.3 of his 3-pointers on 2.2 attempts per game, he has his coach’s encouragement. The Nuggets finished the regular season with the NBA’s fourth-best 3-point percentage at 37.9%. Malone wished his team would’ve taken more, however, as Denver ranked 26th out of 30 teams with 31.3 attempts from 3 per game.

“I don’t think it’s something where he is just relying on that and settling for that, but the way teams guard him, the bigs are so down the floor at times, that’s a way for us to generate more 3s,” Malone said.

“Nikola shooting the 3, I think, is a wonderful thing.”