The Nuggets won't know their first-round playoff opponent until Friday, but fans can start making plans to be at Game 1 of that series.

Following the conclusion of the regular season schedule, the NBA announced the Nuggets' series will start Sunday, though a tip-off time has not been announced. Denver will host either the Lakers, Timberwolves, Pelicans or Thunder.

The winner of the Lakers vs. Pelicans game on Tuesday will earn the seven seed and face Memphis. The loser of that game will face the winner between New Orleans and Oklahoma City on Friday. The winner of Friday's game will then head to Denver to start a first-round series against the Nuggets.