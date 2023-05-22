Carmelo Anthony’s contributions to the Denver Nuggets go beyond the seven-plus seasons, seven NBA playoff appearances, 13,970 points, 3,566 rebounds and one trademark headband.

Melo’s part of the reason the Nuggets are one win from the NBA Finals.

Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday.

As part of the 2011 blockbuster trade that sent Anthony from the Nuggets to the Knicks, Denver earned the rights to a pick swap for a 2016 draft pick. That pick ultimately became Jamal Murray.

With Murray leading the charge in the Western Conference finals, the Nuggets play the Lakers Monday night in Game 3. The Nuggets hold a 3-0 series lead.

Anthony’s list of accomplishments over 19 seasons will make him a first-ballot selection to the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame:

-Ten-time NBA All-Star

-28,289 career points (ninth)

-NBA scoring champion

-Six-Time All-NBA selection

-Three-time Olympics golf medalist

-NCAA champion

The Nuggets drafted Anthony No. 3 overall in 2003. They took Murray No. 7 overall in 2016.

“When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it’s not my feats on the court that come to mind — nor the awards or praise,” Anthony said on a social media post to announce his retirement. "My story has always been more than basketball. My legacy (is) my son.”

Kiyan Carmelo Anthony is a 6-foot-5 guard in the Class of 2025. The four-star prospect is being recruited by Syracuse, among others.

Thanks for the memories, Melo.

And for Jamal Murray.

—Paul Klee