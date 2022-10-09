DENVER – Those hoping to see Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray back on the court together might have to wait until the regular season.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone considers both players doubtful for Monday’s third preseason game against the Suns at Ball Arena. Jokic and Murray only played two stints together in the preseason opener. Jokic finished the game with a wrap around his right wrist, while Murray appeared to tweak a hamstring Friday in Chicago. Jokic participated in more of Sunday’s practice though neither was a full participant.
“Jamal, a very little bit,” Malone said. “Joker did almost all the practice except the contact stuff. We just don’t want to expose that wrist to any unnecessary contact.”
Murray avoided a serious injury, Malone said, but the team will move forward with a long-term view of the situation. That’s especially important considering Murray was still ramping up after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in that same leg roughly 18 months ago.
“Scary moment,” Malone said. “Luckily, he’s ok, but let’s give that time to heal. If he plays another preseason game, great. If he doesn’t play another preseason game, great. It’s all about what’s best for Jamal and this team big picture-wise.”
After Monday, Jokic and Murray are left with two more opportunities – Wednesday at the Clippers and Friday at the Warriors – to get some game minutes together before the Oct. 19 regular-season opener at Utah.
Effort dooming defense
There was little to celebrate during Sunday’s pre-practice film session.
After giving up 131 points to the Bulls, the Nuggets saw the bad and the ugly.
“We didn’t show any offensive clips today,” Malone said. “It was all defense. We’re going to score the ball, but right now the ease in which teams are scoring against us is just unacceptable. That’s for everybody.”
Malone called the transition defense “really bad” after the Nuggets fueled Chicago’s fast break with 19 turnovers. The most troubling sequence came during Chicago’s 45-point second quarter when the Bulls were routinely beating the Nuggets downcourt, even after made baskets.
“We just got to be more physical,” Bruce Brown said. “We can’t allow straight-line drives. We can’t have them push the ball down our throats after makes.”
Denver’s interior defense was “embarrassing at times,” and the Bulls managed to make 15 of 28 from 3-point range.
“The film that we saw allowed us to kind of take a step back and regroup,” Jeff Green said. “Then come into practice and focus on those things that we can get better at.”
While the defensive numbers are troubling through two preseason games, what goes on behind closed doors has been more promising, according to the coach.
“I thought we had, not a good but, a great training camp in San Diego. I thought after the OKC game, we had three days of really good practice. … Today’s practice, I thought, was exceptional,” Malone said.
“We just have to find a way to bring forth that same effort that we’ve had in practices into game situations. That’s obviously the plan for tomorrow night.”